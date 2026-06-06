EV Lemon: Canadian Man Prevails in Arbitration After Lucid Tells Him He Can’t Park His Car Outside in Winter

The Canadian owner of a 2024 Lucid Air Pure has prevailed in a lemon law arbitration case that compelled Lucid to cancel his lease and reclaim the vehicle approximately 18 months into a four-year agreement. Among many issues with the EV, the company told him he can’t park an EV outside in the wintertime and expect it to function properly.

AutoBlog reports that the owner, who shared his experience on the Lucid Owners forum, secured a victory that is generating significant attention in part because of the manner in which Lucid’s legal representatives reportedly handled the proceedings. According to his account, the company’s lawyers advanced arguments that left both him and the arbitrator speechless.

Among the claims attributed to Lucid’s legal team were assertions that the vehicle’s advanced driver assistance system was steering him into oncoming traffic because he failed to use his turn signal, that a frunk malfunction occurring in freezing temperatures was intentional by design, and that the car was never intended to be parked outdoors during winter months. These positions, as described by the owner, suggest a legal strategy focused on shifting responsibility to the consumer rather than acknowledging potential vehicle deficiencies.

The Lucid owner reported multiple towing incidents, the need for wheel alignments three times annually, which Lucid allegedly explained by citing the vehicle’s weight exceeding 6,000 pounds, trim pieces falling off, and various electrical issues. When he raised concerns about trim failures occurring repeatedly, the company’s stance was reportedly that anything detaching more than once constituted customer abuse rather than indicating a design or manufacturing defect.

This individual case emerges against a backdrop of broader quality concerns affecting the Lucid Air lineup. The Air Pure has been subject to several safety recalls that raise questions about quality control as production scales. One recall involved 3,627 Air Pure sedans regarding rear-drive half-shafts that could detach while the vehicle was in motion. Investigators traced this problem to irregularities in bolt fastening, adhesive application, and instances of bolt reuse. A separate recall covering 2,039 Air sedans addressed a Gen 4 inverter defect capable of causing sudden, unannounced loss of drive power, with 55 confirmed failures documented between March 2025 and March 2026.

The company’s newer Gravity SUV has encountered similar troubles. A March 2026 recall encompassed 4,476 Gravity vehicles after second-row lap belt anchor brackets were discovered to have been manufactured with weak welds that could fail during a collision.

Read more at AutoBlog here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.