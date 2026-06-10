‘Nightmare Scenario’: Country Star Brad Paisley Calls on Fans to Help Block AI Data Center Near Nashville Zoo

Country music star Brad Paisley is calling on citizens to block the proposed construction of an AI data center that is planned to be built 50 yards from the Nashville Zoo, calling it “an absolute nightmare scenario,” adding, “It would be an enormous monstrosity.”

“You’ve probably heard about the proposed data center that they want to build next to the Nashville Zoo, which is an absolute nightmare scenario,” Paisley began in an Instagram video, posted collaboratively with the zoo on Saturday.

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“First of all, they don’t have the power to build this,” the Grammy Award-winning singer continued. “They don’t have the water. It doesn’t belong there. It would be an enormous monstrosity, an absolute eyesore, and detract in every way from not only that zoo, but that area.”

Paisley went on to insist “it’s not too late” to stop the AI data center.

“The zoo is one of the sources of joy in this city,” the “Whiskey Lullaby” singer remined his viewers. “It is one of the top zoos in the world. It’s family memories. It is expanding itself. It’s got all these plans to become even better as a resource for our city.”

Paisley then urged his 2 million followers to sign a petition to stop the construction of the 69,000-square-foot data center.

“Build it somewhere else,” Paisley, a Nashville resident, said. “Let’s keep Nashville as beautiful and as great of an attraction it’s always been.”

Currently, the Nashville Zoo has more than 3,700 animals representing over 350 species, and enjoyed 1.4 million visitors last year.

As Breitbart News reported last month, a recent Gallup poll shows that a strong majority of Americans oppose AI data centers being constructed in their local area.

Paisley’s video comes just days after the Nashville Zoo started a petition and promoted it on social media, which brought national attention to the dispute and had amassed 331,824 signatures and over 126,599 shares Monday afternoon.

“AI Data Centers are being built at an alarming pace,” the zoo said in its petition, adding, “The next one could be located just feet away from one of the most fragile and rare collections of animals in the country unless Nashville Zoo supporters and city leaders intervene.”

The Nashville Zoo went on to claim that “no regulations or safeguards” have been put in place with regards to the data center, and, “No one has shared studies or environmental impact assessments.”

“They assert the community need not worry, that building a data center next door to one of the region’s most delicate environments will cause no harm,” the zoo continued.

“Data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity and water; straining power grids, depleting natural resources, and damaging our watershed,” it added. “How are we to know this new data center will not lead to irreversible damage to the animals we exist to protect?”

The Nashville Zoo then urged the community “to join us in our fight to stop this data center from being built, now.”

“Please sign our petition and say yes to the Zoo by saying no to the new data center,” the zoo said. “Express your concern and help us protect our vulnerable animals and the environment we call home.”

Silicon Valley’s relentless growth into middle America to build AI data centers brings with it serious side effects for their unsuspecting neighbors as well as intense pressure on state and local governments. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.