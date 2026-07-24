Automotive Industry Faces Price Increases as AI-Driven Memory Chip Shortage Impacts Vehicle Costs

Major automakers are raising vehicle prices due to an ongoing shortage of memory chips, with the impact of AI-related demand now extending beyond computers and consumer electronics into the vehicle sector.

Tom’s Hardware reports that General Motors and Chinese automaker BYD have announced significant price increases attributable to the current memory chip shortage, marking a troubling expansion of supply constraints that have primarily affected the technology sector. GM has revised its 2026 forecast, now expecting new vehicle prices to rise this year, a departure from previous projections that anticipated stable or slightly lower costs.

During the company’s recent earnings call, GM CFO Paul Jacobson revealed that the automaker anticipates cost increases ranging from $1.5 billion to $2 billion, driven largely by rising prices of vehicle components, particularly DRAM memory chips. Meanwhile, BYD has increased the cost of its separately sold driver assistance features by 20 percent. South Korean manufacturer Hyundai has also responded to the crisis by urging domestic chip manufacturers to strengthen local supply chains.

The connection between automobiles and memory chips reflects the evolving nature of modern vehicles. Contemporary cars incorporate an expanding array of features and technologies that require substantially more memory compared to earlier models. According to data from Micron released in 2023, the average vehicle utilized approximately 90GB of combined DRAM and NAND storage. However, this requirement is projected to surge to 278GB by 2026, with premium vehicles potentially requiring up to 2TB of memory.

Infotainment systems typically require between 4GB and 16GB of memory, while advanced driver assistance systems and safety features need 8GB to 32GB. Centralized vehicle systems often have minimum requirements of 16GB and can demand 64GB or more. The integration of AI assistants into vehicles adds another layer of complexity, with these systems requiring at least 256GB of memory. Micron predicts that vehicles equipped with level 4 autonomous driving capabilities will need a minimum of 300GB of RAM, effectively transforming them into supercomputers on wheels.

The automotive memory chip market faces unique challenges that distinguish it from consumer electronics applications. Automotive-grade memory chips are specialized components that undergo extensive validation processes lasting months or even years before approval for vehicle use. These chips must demonstrate resilience against numerous environmental stresses, including extreme weather conditions, continuous road vibrations, and temperature fluctuations ranging from severe heat to freezing cold.

Memory chip shortages and price increases are just the latest tech-related crisis for the auto industry. Breitbart News reported in 2022 that shortages in processor chips that serve as the car’s “brain” caused massive shutdowns in vehicle production.

Read more at Tom’s Hardware here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.