Microsoft is offering voluntary buyouts to 60,000 employees, or roughly 27 percent of its entire workforce as the software giant reconfigures its staff for the AI era.

The New York Post reports that the offers went out Monday in a memo to employees in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and India. According to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, the buyouts are being offered to workers in the Xbox, Windows, Copilot and finance divisions. Employees have until December 31 to decide if they will take the buyout. This move is particularly stunning given that it impacts more than a quarter of the tech company’s 233,000 current employees.

Microsoft’s memo described the move as one of several tools the company is using “to meet different business needs while continuing to create opportunities for our own people to grow and contribute.” Amy Coleman, the company’s chief people officer, wrote in the same memo, “My promise is to continue to provide clarity, listen and learn and keep improving.”

A Microsoft spokesperson said U.S. employees who accept a buyout will receive at least eight weeks of pay. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn’t Microsoft’s first cut this year. Breitbart News previously reported the Seattle-based company thinned its ranks of experienced Americans with a early retirement offer:

Microsoft is implementing an early retirement buyout initiative targeting long-serving employees in the United States, according to an internal email obtained by Business Insider. The program could impact approximately 8,750 workers, representing up to 7 percebt of the company’s 125,000-strong US workforce. The voluntary separation program is designed for employees whose combined age and years of service at Microsoft total 70 or more. For example, an employee who is 58 years old and has worked at the company for 12 years would meet the eligibility threshold. However, the program excludes certain high-ranking executives and some employees working in sales roles. In an email to staff, Microsoft Chief People Officer Amy Coleman described the eligible group as “a small percentage of our US employees.” The communication emphasized that the company is offering additional options for employees who may be considering retirement.

The buyouts come as Microsoft pours money into AI and the data center capacity it needs to support it. The company reported $130 billion in new data center leases earlier this year, Bloomberg reported, and that number is set to climb. Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood told CNBC that a shift in lease accounting will push spending higher still. “More future data center leases will appear as operating leases instead of finance leases,” Hood said. “The adjustment will lead to roughly $175 billion in capital expenditures and finance leases.”

Upheavals in the job market, whether from companies attempting to replace workers with AI or laying off employees to fund AI expansion, will continue to have an impact on the Americans economy. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.