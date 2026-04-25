Microsoft has announced a voluntary buyout program for longtime employees in the United States, impacting thousands of older and more experienced workers as the company hopes to trim its payroll without conducting a layoff.

Business Insider reports that Microsoft is implementing an early retirement buyout initiative targeting long-serving employees in the United States, according to an internal email obtained by Business Insider. The program could impact approximately 8,750 workers, representing up to 7 percebt of the company’s 125,000-strong US workforce.

The voluntary separation program is designed for employees whose combined age and years of service at Microsoft total 70 or more. For example, an employee who is 58 years old and has worked at the company for 12 years would meet the eligibility threshold. However, the program excludes certain high-ranking executives and some employees working in sales roles.

In an email to staff, Microsoft Chief People Officer Amy Coleman described the eligible group as “a small percentage of our US employees.” The communication emphasized that the company is offering additional options for employees who may be considering retirement.

The buyout program provides Microsoft with a method to reduce its workforce size without resorting to mandatory layoffs, which tend to generate negative publicity and can impact employee morale. The company has already conducted several rounds of job cuts in recent years.

Microsoft’s internal email did not reference AI as a motivation for the buyout program. Instead, the company framed the initiative as providing greater flexibility for employees who may wish to retire. However, AI is causing job cuts throughout the tech sector, including at Jack Dorsey’s Block, where AI was specifically named as the cause of layoffs as the company replaces humans with chatbots.

The timing of these workforce adjustments comes as Microsoft continues to invest heavily in AI infrastructure and capabilities. The company is engaged in intense competition with other technology giants, including Google, in the race to develop and deploy advanced AI technologies. According to a Business Insider analysis, Microsoft is projected to spend nearly $100 billion in capital expenditures this year, with a substantial portion directed toward AI-related investments.

Microsoft’s massive AI spending is an indicator that this early retirement plan may be more in line with Meta’s recent layoff, which Breitbart News reported this week is designed to free up money to pour into datacenters:

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has announced a significant workforce reduction that will affect roughly 8,000 employees, representing 10 percent of the company’s total staff. The social media giant communicated the decision to its workforce through an internal memo distributed on Thursday. According to the announcement, the layoffs are scheduled to take effect on May 20. The cuts are part of a strategic effort to improve operational efficiency while the company continues to allocate substantial resources toward AI development and infrastructure. In addition to the direct job eliminations, Meta has decided to halt recruitment for approximately 6,000 open positions that had previously been earmarked for hiring. This dual approach of both reducing current staff and freezing new hiring represents a comprehensive effort to control workforce costs and streamline operations.



Upheavals in the job market, whether from companies attempting to replace workers with AI or as in this case, laying off employees to fund AI expansion, will continue to have an impact on the Americans economy. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Read more at Business Insider here.