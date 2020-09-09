L.A. Sheriff’s Department Arrests Anarchists; Fake ‘Press’ Helmets Found

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) arrested roughly a dozen people during clashes with anarchists at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The violence marked the latest clashes after the shooting death of a black man, Dijon Kizzee, last week. Kizzee reportedly fought police and had a gun. Video evidence could not confirm whether he had reached for the gun, as police alleged at the time.

Bill Melugin of local FOX affiliate KTTV reported that the crowd of “anarchists” was more “aggressive” than in previous nights.

Heading back to south LA tonight, where another round of protests are expected at the Sheriff’s station. Some of the accounts I’ve seen promoting it on social media so far are self described “anti fascist” & anarchist groups. LASD has used crowd control munitions last 3 nights. pic.twitter.com/UuJlHPIllx — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 9, 2020

Footage posted from the scene shows anarchists screaming obscenities at the LASD officers.

LA protester to Sheriff’s: An extremely distressed protester can be seen here spewing vile rhetoric to police expressing her desire for sheriffs to eat a large penis with herpes pic.twitter.com/5WlIRL4mdG — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

Melugin reported:

LASD tells FOX 11 they gave the crowd an order to disperse when the crowd began “gearing up” and was standing in the street at Imperial and Normandie. When the order was ignored, LASD began using crowd control munitions to push the crowd down Normandie, and many of them fled into nearby neighborhoods. LASD arrested roughly a dozen of the protesters, who they suspect are not from the South LA community and came to the protest to agitate. Deputies tell FOX 11 they recovered knives, poles, and fireworks from those they arrested.

Melugin added that many of the anarchists were equipped with fake “PRESS” helmets to table them to pose as journalists — a tactic they seem to have borrowed from rioters in Portland, Oregon.

NEW: More video of some of the gear seized from the alleged anarchists arrested, including fake “press” helmet, shields, etc. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/4UComqu97b — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 9, 2020

Tonight, LA Sheriff’s deputies rushed a group of protesters, firing less lethal munitions and flash grenades. For the next few hours, LASD combed through nearby streets for protesters. Sources report 2 arrests. This marks the 8th day of protests for the killing of Dijon Kizzee. pic.twitter.com/nDU7ImquDd — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) September 9, 2020

Riots and protests continued in other American cities, including Portland, last night.

