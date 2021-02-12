Lincoln Project TV Host Nayyera Haq Quits Amid Multiple Scandals

Lincoln Project TV host Nayyera Haq resigned from the Never Trump organization Friday amid a growing number of allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder John Weaver and bitter, public fallouts with other former members of the group.

“Given The Lincoln Project’s attacks on media and handling of recent events, I have decided to resign as host of The Lincoln Report,” Haq wrote in a statement obtained by reporter Yashar Ali.

“LPTV tapped into an audience hungry for a way forward and a discussion of the values and ideals of democracy,” she continued. “Many of my friends and family followed that work closely. I look forward to being part of the conversation going forward, and trust The Lincoln Project will do the right and compensate those who worked to create the show.”

NEWS @nayyeroar, who started hosting a program for Lincoln Project's media arm LPTV just this week, has resigned. Here's her statement… pic.twitter.com/bPUCfGgskH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

The Lincoln Project has been in a tail spin since the New York Times reported that over 20 young men alleged Weaver sent them unsolicited sexual messages. Weaver has since left the organization and the FBI is said to be investigating allegations against the longtime strategist of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), according to Ali.

On Thursday, the Lincoln Project tweeted and subsequently deleted several private messages between co-founder Jennifer Horn and a journalist, seemingly without the now-former group member’s permission.

1. Lincoln Project tweeted out a thread that appeared to contain screenshots from their former partner @NHJennifer's account Unclear how they got access to them These exchanges were with journalist @AmandaBecker They have deleted the thread but here are screenshots (Cont) pic.twitter.com/ddkbtFNlVg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Attorney George Conway, a founding member Lincoln Project, said of the group posting the message to Twitter: “This looks on its face to be a violation of federal law and should be taken down immediately.”

The organization announced Thursday evening, after the new details were reported by The Associated Press, that its board had decided to “retain a best-in-class outside professional” to review Weaver’s tenure “to establish both accountability and best practices going forward for The Lincoln Project.”

The group also encouraged anyone bound by a nondisclosure agreement “to contact the Lincoln Project for a release.”

Despite the initial warning in June, the group took no action against Weaver and pressed forward with its high-profile work. For the collection of GOP consultants and former officials, being anti-Trump was becoming very good for business. Of the $90 million Lincoln Project has raised, more than $50 million has gone to firms controlled by the group’s leaders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.