NBC News highlighted Tuesday Kid Rock’s use of a slur Saturday but has ignored Hunter Biden’s use of the n-word.

“Kid Rock was recorded using a homophobic slur during a performance Saturday in Tennessee,” NBC News wrote about the Trump-supporting talent. “The musician, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, apparently lashed out at audience members at the FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville who were recording the show on their phones, according to a video published by TMZ.”

Kid Rock was recorded using a homophobic slur during a performance Saturday in Tennessee. https://t.co/WlBoa6bzIp — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, NBC News’s Twitter account ignored the explosive story about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, using the n-word multiple times in text messages with his white attorney, according to a report published Tuesday by the Daily Mail.

The outlet detailed the profanity in Hunter’s messages:

The president’s son joked in a January 2019 text to corporate attorney George Mesires about a ‘big penis’, and said to the lawyer: ‘I only love you because you’re black’ and ‘true dat n***a’.

In another text a month earlier he wrote to the Chicago lawyer saying: ‘how much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’

Mesires replied: ‘That made me snarf my coffee.’

Hunter added: ‘That’s what im saying ni…’, cutting off the racial slur mid-word, then texted a picture to Mesires.

Moreover, Hunter’s laptop is said to carry a meme depicting his father and former President Barack Obama, which includes a racial slur.

The meme is a photo of the elder Biden hugging the half black president with the caption:

‘Obama: Gonna miss you, man ‘Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? ‘Obama: *sigh* go ahead ‘Joe: You my n***a, Barack’

The latest example of media bias comes as the mainstream media has been declining in television ratings. For example, CNN ratings suffered a major dive in May.