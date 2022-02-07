Nolte: WaPo’s Margaret Sullivan Demeans Hispanic Man Who Died of COVID

You will never read anything more racist than the Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan using a Sunday column to demean a Hispanic man.

Oh, and it is also a column predicated on a whopping pile of misinformation.

One of the most toxic forms of racism that still thrives on the left, especially among left-wing white women like Sullivan, is condescension — treating racial minorities like children who have no chance of getting by without the patronizing leadership of left-wing white women.

Sullivan’s column is one of the most grotesque examples of condescending racism you will ever read. So desperate is the fascist Sullivan to blacklist Joe Rogan, she blames the death of a friend on Rogan’s COVID “misinformation.”

My former colleague, the beloved ⁦@miggyrod33⁩, died Monday at 47. I don’t know if he ever listened to Joe Rogan’s podcast; I do know that, with 900,000 Americans dead of Covid, the misinformation spread there is inexcusable. My column. No paywall. https://t.co/r73r9V5HlE — 💫 Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) February 6, 2022

Sullivan does this even though she admits her friend “was overweight,” “asthmatic,” and “unvaccinated.” Oh, and she also has “no idea whether he had ever listened to Joe Rogan’s podcast, or what his precise reasons were for not being vaccinated.”

This man was 47-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, and he wasn’t just “overweight,” he was morbidly obese. I don’t say that to be cruel. He just was. The man obviously lived life on his own terms, and when it comes to obesity, that choice is, unfortunately, catching up to a lot of people in this pandemic.

But here’s where Sullivan’s McCarthyism and racism rear their dual-head:

I have talked to many of his co-workers and friends over the past week, briefly to his mother, and, at some length, to his father. What I’ve gleaned is that friends had been pushing him to get vaccinated for months but that he and his family hadn’t been convinced that it was wise or necessary. … Imagine if Rogan were to use his incredibly powerful voice — he has some 11 million listeners per episode — to talk productively about all of this, to counter some of the destructive bilge instead of adding to it. Imagine if Spotify recognized that a platform is essentially a publisher, and that media organizations of all kinds constantly have to make decisions about what’s appropriate to put on the air, in their pages or on their websites.

As someone who is pro-vaccine, when I read about people like Rodriguez, only one thought runs through my mind: this poor man lying there dying and wondering if a few shots of the vaccine might have made the difference. It’s a tragic thought and one that breaks my heart for everyone who dies this way.

But in her zeal to censor and blacklist Rogan, and anyone else who dares disagree with her, Margaret “Joe McCarthy” Sullivan not only feasts on the corpse of her so-called friend, not only exploits him for this week’s hot take, but demeans him with the condescending idea he was incapable of thinking for himself. You see, all he needed was a lockstep, left-wing media narrative (that has been more wrong than right about COVID) to hold his hand and show him the way…

Well, here’s a thought: maybe if misinformation machines like the Washington Post had not spent the last five years lying about Russia Collusion, the lab leak theory, the efficacy of masks and lockdowns, Hands Up, Don’t Shoot; Jussie Smollet, Hunter’s laptop, Russian bounties, the Covington Kids, and on and on and on, people would trust your vaccine reporting?

I could just as easily write a piece about how the Washington Post and the rest of the corporate media’s serial lying killed Miguel Rodriguez, how whoring out their credibility meant that no one believed them when it mattered.

It all comes down to this: Miguel Rodriguez was a Man, a 47-year-old man who made a living as a sports reporter going back to at least 2003, and as much as this disturbs racist white leftists, he had a mind of his own.

Yes, that’s correct, Maggie: non-white people are perfectly capable of thinking for themselves, and as much as this might shock you, non-white people are going to make their own choices and decisions without your condescending help. Believe it or not, non-white people are not sitting around waiting for a white savior to lead them towards enlightenment, and sometimes, just like all of us, non-white people make mistakes.

I didn’t know Miguel Rodriguez, and he was too young to die, and I sure wish he’d gotten himself vaccinated, but never in a million years would I demean anyone, much less a friend, in such a condescending and public way.

Mr. Rodriguez had a mind of his own and lived life on his own terms. I’m very sorry he passed, but that’s something we should respect, not demean and exploit to puff ourselves up as superior.

Oh, and Margaret Sullivan is also a liar spreading misinformation, because guess what? Rogan has repeatedly urged “fat people” to get vaccinated. So how exactly does that square with Sullivan’s fascist attempt to blame a man’s death on Joe Rogan?

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.