10 Years: Free Screening of the Documentary “Hating Breitbart”

10 years ago, this month, Andrew Breitbart passed away. So many in conservative politics, media, and culture participated in an epic tribute to pay homage to Andrew, citing his far-reaching influence on so many and his fearless pursuit of truth accompanied by the Happy Warrior attitude for which he became known.

As part of this ongoing tribute, we are proud to offer a FREE SCREENING of the documentary “Hating Breitbart,” directed by Andrew Marcus. Filmmakers were granted unfettered access to Andrew from the birth of the Tea Party movement in 2009 until just before his untimely death in 2012, enjoying behind-the-scenes access to many of the media controversies in which Breitbart was a key player – from the ACORN takedown, to Congressman Anthony Weiner’s crotch-shot Twitter scandal.

For Breitbart readers, this is a must-view film that provides insight into who Andrew was, how and why he fought, and how he demanded mainstream media outlets reveal their cultural and political biases.

To understand Andrew is to understand the governing principles behind Breitbart News.

We hope you enjoy this amazing documentary. CLICK HERE to watch “Hating Breitbart,” or fill in the form above.