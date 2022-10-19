The White House complained in a recent interview about how the establishment media has been covering President Joe Biden in a negative light.

“There has been a fundamental disbelief, particularly among the D.C., east coast press corps, in Biden’s vision, in his strategy, in his tactics, in his ability to do the things that he said he would do,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in an article published by NBC News.

Bedingfield, who famously orchestrated the false narrative that Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” was foreign “disinformation,” complained of “reams and reams of headlines and tweets” from reporters criticizing Biden.

Biden has also lashed out at reporters for asking him questions that he does not want to talk about.

In July, the president complained when asked if he regretted fist-bumping Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Said Arabia.

“Why don’t you guys talk about something that matters,” he griped.

President Biden, returning to WH, says Saudi FM not telling truth Biden then chided reporter for asking about MBS fist bump, telling press to 'talk about something that matters' He proceeded to say he's 'hoping' inflation will go down and 'working on' freeing pot inmates https://t.co/NRl6ccmgRI pic.twitter.com/xEUHDHu4MS — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 17, 2022

In June, Biden snapped at a reporter for asking him about economists predicting a recession.

“The majority aren’t saying that. Don’t make things up, OK,” he said. “Now you sound like a Republican politician.”

In January, Biden described Fox News reporter Peter Doocy as a “stupid son of a b*tch.

And he also lashed out at Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich, who asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it a “stupid question.”

“What a stupid question!” US President Joe Biden laughed at a reporter over a question on the recent tension between Russia and Ukraine pic.twitter.com/uONEJqHyvO — TRT World (@trtworld) January 21, 2022

In June 2021, Biden snapped at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins after she asked him a question about Putin.

“What the hell? What do you do all the time?” he yelled.