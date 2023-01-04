Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger to Become CNN Contributor

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger will join CNN as a contributor now that the January 6th Committee has been dissolved.

CNN announced on Wednesday that Kinzinger, the other Republican who served on the January 6th Committee alongside former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), would be joining the network as a senior political commentator. Unlike Cheney, who was defeated in a primary by Harriet Hageman, Kinzinger chose not to run for reelection after serving six terms representing his Illinois district.

Kinzinger has heated up his anti-Trump and anti-Republican rhetoric in recent days, charging that the party will become a hotbed of extremists under former President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Speaking with CNN on New Year’s Day, Kinzinger said that he fears for the country’s future if the former president does not get indicted.

“If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, there’s no limit to what a president can or can’t do. Yeah, I do think ultimately, when we get to where we’re going to go, I think the Justice Department will do the right thing. I think he will be charged,” he said.

“I frankly think he should be. Everything we’ve uncovered, from what he did with the Justice Department to everything leading up to January 6 to on January 6, sitting there for 180 minutes and watching this occur in the hope that maybe, just maybe, that last attempt to stay in power will work,” he continued.

Kinzinger said in the same interview that the Republican Party is not the future of the country unless Americans correct it.

“The Republican Party is not the future of this country unless it corrects unless there’s a change,” he said. “I’ve got to tell you if you think of a successful America in 20 years, that’s not going to be an America based on what Marjorie Taylor Greene wants or what some of these radicals want. The only way this country can succeed is if we learn to work together.”