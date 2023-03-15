OMG: James O’Keefe Launches ‘O’Keefe Media Group’

James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, has founded a new venture called “O’Keefe Media Group,” or OMG.

O’Keefe, who was ousted by the Project Veritas board last month, announced his new project on Twitter:

We are here to empower citizens through journalism. Subscribe & join us today! https://t.co/ycJ5DodrsK pic.twitter.com/RwefvTHcnv — Okeefe Media (@OkeefeMedia) March 15, 2023

O’Keefe rose to prominence with the launch of his undercover videos of “community organizing” group ACORN in 2009. Breitbart.com founder Andrew Breitbart rolled out O’Keefe’s investigation to launch Big Government, the second of the “Big” blogs (after Big Hollywood) that were the predecessors to today’s Breitbart.com website.

Later, O’Keefe founded Project Veritas, which went on to continue his undercover investigative journalism. The project broke many stories, including one that revealed Democrats’ role in instigating violence at Trump rallies.

He faced constant challenges, however, including a federal raid in 2021, purportedly linked to questions about a diary belonging to President Biden’s daughter, Ashley. The raid was (belatedly) condemned by the ACLU.

Later, private memoranda from Project Veritas lawyers ended up in the hands of the New York Times, whom O’Keefe had sued for defamation. A federal judge ultimately ordered the FBI to stop extracting data from O’Keefe’s smartphone, and appointed a special master to review the evidence before the FBI could use it.

O’Keefe’s ouster at Project Veritas, ostensibly over financial management issues, stunned the conservative media world.

The new OMG, O’Keefe says, will continue his investigative work, and “will never be shut down.”

