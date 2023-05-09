CNBC announced on Tuesday that it had parted ways with anchor and senior correspondent Hadley Gamble after she had accused former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell of sexual harassment.

Describing Gamble as a “distinguished journalist” with “deep experience in the Middle East and beyond,” CNBC wished her a prosperous future.

“Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors,” the statement said.

The New York Times reported that CNBC and Gamble “negotiated a financial settlement worth more than $1 million in connection with her exit, according to a person familiar with knowledge of the decision.”

As Breitbart News reported in April, Jeff Shell stepped down from the company after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship” with a woman.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” Shell said in a statement.

Comcast, the parent company of NBCU, said that it hired an outside firm to investigate the complaint filed by the woman, who was later revealed to be Hadley Gamble. Per the Times:

In late March, Ms. Gamble lodged a complaint that accused Jeff Shell, who was the chief executive of NBCUniversal, of sexual harassment. It also raised allegations of bullying and discrimination at CNBC. The complaint, which ran more than a dozen pages, also named managers at CNBC’s international division. That complaint kicked off an investigation that led to Mr. Shell’s firing last month, sending reverberations across NBCUniversal’s sprawling global enterprise. Michael Cavanagh, Comcast’s president, has stepped in to oversee NBCUniversal.

Shell, however, has claimed that Gamble’s complaint “wildly misrepresents the facts of what happened.”

CNBC also investigated whether or not Gamble had used a romantic relationship with private equity investor Tom Barrack to leverage an interview with former White House adviser Jared Kushner. Though the investigation found that Gamble had a relationship with Barrack, it also found no evidence of impropriety and that the relationship had been properly disclosed.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or VIMEO On Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.