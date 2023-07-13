A French fireman recently burned up an athletic track to break two records as crowds cheered him on in Haubourdin, France.

While wearing a protective suit, 39-year-old Jonathan Vero ran 893 feet while on fire, and the stunt broke the previous record that was 670 feet, Guinness World Records reported June 29.

“In doing so, Jonathan also broke the record for the fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen, clocking in at 17 seconds, beating the previous record by 7.58 seconds,” the organization said.

An image captured the moment Vero made his successful attempt:

Video footage of the intense moment shows someone lighting Vero’s suit on fire before he takes off running.

The crowd erupts in cheers as the man books it toward the finish line. The moment he reaches his destination, others rush over to extinguish the flames.

Guinness said Vero’s record is now the fastest full-body burn 100-meter sprint without oxygen in 17 seconds, along with the farthest distance run in a full-body burn. It also noted the longest-distance full-body burn run without oxygen is quite competitive.

Vero, who is a professional stuntman, told the organization he has long held a passion for fire, stemming from when he was a child.

According to Fox 5, Vero is also a professional fire juggler and fire-eater. He was inspired to break the records because he wanted to prove to himself he could progress as a fire artist.

It took him three months to prepare for the challenge that took place in his hometown.

Although achieving the titles has always been a dream, Vero said there are more he wants to attempt in the future.

“Here, I’m considered a ‘paradox’, even a ‘cheater of death’, and I think that in the months to come, these descriptors will take on their full meaning,” Vero said.

Social media users who watched the footage of Vero offered witty observations, one person writing, “He was lit,” while another said he was “Burning those calories away.”