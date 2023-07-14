Nolte: CNN Apologizes for Accurately Identifying Mr. Dylan Mulvaney as a Guy

As predicted, far-left CNN has apologized for accidentally telling a truth, in this case, the objective and biological truth that Mr. Dylan Mulvaney is a guy.

Mr. Dylan Mulvaney is a male transvestite who mocks women through a minstrelsy act where he prances around in a dress like an astonished reindeer.

Most of the time, Mr. Mulvaney looks like he needs intense therapy, decaf, and a shave.

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday, this week, CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and violence, accidentally told the truth that Mr. Mulvaney is a guy:

[CNNLOL] correspondent Ryan Young failed to use the 26-year-old influencer’s preferred pronouns in a short segment about the backlash against the beer giant that has led to plummeting sales. … “He, of course, is the transgender person they were going to sponsor and go along with, with Bud Light,” Young said, using “he” instead of Mulvaney’s preferred “she.”

Naturally, the Brownshirts on Twitter immediately attacked the Nazis at CNN for their lack of intellectual purity. Naturally, because I’m always right about everything CNN, I predicted CNN would grovel an apology for telling the truth about Mr. Mulvaney being a guy, and so the basement-rated CNNLOL has:

CNN ran an on-air apology for their segment misgendering Dylan Mulvaney yesterday: "CNN aims to honor individuals' ways of identifying themselves, and we apologize for that error." pic.twitter.com/aF01aJsfPx — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) July 12, 2023

“Before we wrap up today, we do want to make an important note. Yesterday in a segment about transgender influencer [Mr.]Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light’s recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronoun,” CNN anchorette Kate Bouldan groveled at the close of a show that no one watches. “And CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error.”

Here’s the sin committed by CNNLOL correspondent Ryan Young:

One bar was telling us, basically, they’re not going to serve [Bud Light] because they don’t like the way Dylan Mulvaney was treated after this whole controversy started. He, of course, is the transgender person [Bud Light was] going to sponsor[.]

So, yes, CNN is apologizing for telling the truth.

On top of that, CNN is lying when it says this… “CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves[.]”

Really?

That’s the policy?

I don’t think so.

If Mr. Mulvaney used the pronoun “CNN Is Fake News?” Would CNN honor that?

They’re not going to serve Bud Light because they don’t like the way Dylan Mulvaney was treated after this whole controversy started. CNN Is Fake News, of course, is the transgender person Bud Light was going to sponsor.

What if Mr. Mulvaney chose the pronoun “Kate Bouldan Looks like Barbie After a Two-Year-Ice Cream-and-Meth Binge?” Would CNN honor that?

They’re not going to serve Bud Light because they don’t like the way Dylan Mulvaney was treated after this whole controversy started. Kate Bouldan Looks like Barbie After a Two-Year-Ice-Cream-and-Meth Binge, of course, is the transgender person Bud Light was going to sponsor.

What if Mr. Mulvaney chose “Pencil-Necked Gay Reindeer Covered in Polka Dots” as his pronoun?

They’re not going to serve Bud Light because they don’t like the way Dylan Mulvaney was treated after this whole controversy started. Pencil-Necked Gay Reindeer Covered in Polka Dots, of course, is the transgender person Bud Light was going to sponsor.

What if Donald Trump chose “True Winner of the 2020 Presidential Election” as his pronouns?

So, no, CNN does not honor how anyone identifies themselves.

What CNN does do is participate in grooming small children through this kind of deliberate sexual confusion.

Mr. Dylan Mulvaney is a guy, and anyone who claims he’s a woman is engaging in misgendering, fake news, and lying.

There’s a reason CNNLOL attracts about a quarter of its cable news competitors. CNN sucks.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.