Senate Unanimous: Streaming Services Should Carry C-SPAN

The U.S. Senate has passed a unanimous resolution honoring the 39th anniversary of C-SPAN — and urging all streaming television services, including Google’s YouTube TV, to offer C-SPAN to viewers.

As Breitbart News reported last month, the White House has sided with C-SPAN in a dispute over whether the public service, showing much of what is transpiring in Washington, should air on YouTube TV.

The Senate followed up with a bipartisan resolution, sponsored by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), celebrating C-SPAN’s founding in June 1986 — and urging streaming video to carry it.

The resolution reads, in part (emphasis removed): “Resolved, That the Senate recognizes— (1) June 2, 2025, as the 39th anniversary of C-SPAN chronicling democracy in the Senate; and (2) the importance of continuous Senate coverage for all Americans and the need for live coverage to be accessible on all platforms.”

Earlier this week, Breitbart News noted that for the first time, more people watch streaming services than traditional cable.

Moreover, as Breitbart News’ John Nolte noted: “Most of this TV streaming is via YouTube, which accounts for 12.5 percent of all TV — a viewing jump of 120 percent since 2021.”

In that context, the importance of C-SPAN access via streaming services has become more salient. It is unclear if and when Google and YouTube TV will accede.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.