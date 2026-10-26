Serial-lying, Pulitzer-winning dimwit Nikole Hannah-Jones is defending her indefensible decision to sabotage her daughter’s education for ideological purposes.

Only a terrible parent would undermine their own child to make a political statement and score virtue-signaling points, but that’s precisely what Hannah-Jones and her husband did to their daughter, Najya.

Her own words…

“When [my daughter] Najya was entering pre-K, my husband, Faraji, and I decided to send her to the type of school that wealthier families with choices uniformly avoid — one that is low-income and mostly [b]lack,” she writes. “We thought by sending Najya to a mostly low-income and [b]lack school, we could help improve it for all the children there.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Although Hannah-Jones and her husband had the means to send Najya to the best schools, they instead sent her to a lousy school.

Her excuse for this — this is really something — is that she believed sacrificing her daughter “could help improve [the school] for all the children there.” What a load of crap.

I don’t believe that for a second. No one is that stupid, are they?

How do you improve something by giving it your business…? By giving it more business…? The only way an institution changes is if it is forced to change through fewer customers. Think about the logic behind that approach: I’m going to keep eating at this restaurant because then the food will improve. I’m going to encourage my family to move to this apartment building because the living conditions will improve.

As anyone with half a brain would expect, the results for her daughter were catastrophic…

“Toward the end of first grade, Najya started sometimes saying she didn’t like her school and complaining how chaotic it was at lunch,” admitted Mother Of The Year. “I decided to visit during the lunch period and was shocked by what I saw. [There was] “no adult supervision [and kids] were running wild, chasing, hitting, and pushing each other while the teacher’s aides and cafeteria workers stood by looking bored.”

“Fourth grade was the worst year,” she went on to admit. This is when Mother Of The Year discovered her daughter was not “performing on grade-level in any of her academic subjects and that her assessment given at the start of the school year had shown she was not a proficient reader.”

Still, Hannah-Jones persisted, keeping her poor daughter in this failed school system until at least the seventh grade.

Me? Well, I believe Hannah-Jones sacrificed her daughter purely for mercenary reasons: 1) so she would have content for the New York Times, and 2) so she could virtue signal to Times’ readers.

Last month, Hannah-Jones updated New York Times readers by announcing that once Najya discovered what her mother had done, she was angry and resentful over being sacrificed in this way.

Well, of course, Najya felt that way. Your parents are supposed to look out for you, not sacrifice your future. Your parents are supposed to do what’s best for you, not betray you to improve their status among their fellow Marxists.

But is Hannah-Jones sorry?

No, of course not. In an interview with the Times last week, Hannah-Jones stood by her decision. “It was worth a try,” she claims:

And in ten years, will my own child feel differently than she feels today? Ten years ago when I wrote the first piece, I put that question in there, right? Like one day my child is probably going to question this choice and I won’t know how to answer it. And I still don’t know how to answer it, except it was worth a try. We should have tried. We all should try more.

It was worth a try? Man alive.

Again, what is the logic behind dropping your own child into a failing school? How does that help your child? How does that help the school?

No moderately intelligent person believes offering your patronage to a failed institution will improve that institution.

But Hannah-Jones got what she wanted, and that’s a whole lot of attention and increased celebrity.