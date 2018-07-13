Dem Rep Lieu: Russia Indictments ‘Intentionally Done Today,’ As ‘Poke in the Eye’ to Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated he believes the announcement of the indictment of 12 Russian officers for election hacking was “intentionally done today” as a “poke in the eye” to the president, and the DOJ is “telling the American people and the whole world that Vladimir Putin is not our friend and that Russia is our adversary.”

Lieu said, “I want to talk about the timing of this announcement. There is no reason Rod Rosenstein had to do this today. He could have waited two weeks. I think what really was happening is the United States Department of Justice telling the American people and the whole world that Vladimir Putin is not our friend and that Russia is our adversary. This was a complete poke in the eye to the president of the United States, and I think it was intentionally done today, and I think it’s the entire Justice Department trying to send a message, not just to the president, but to the American people.”

