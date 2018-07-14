Pirro: Peter Strzok ‘the Personification of the Deep State Itself — Where Fascism Rules’

During her Saturday opening statement for Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro castigated “pompous, arrogant, indignant, sarcastic, smug, condescending, defiant and unapologetic” FBI agent Peter Strzok for his behavior at this week’s congressional hearing.

Pirro said Strzok was both the “personification of the righteous left” and the “personification of the deep state.”

“Strzok seems to share cardinal Comey’s affectation about being a selfless servant of the people, even though he seems to simultaneously hold us all in contempt,” stated Pirro. “Strzok is also the personification of the deep state itself, where fascism rules, where people in power don’t care about what you think, but instead decide they know better — they know what’s right and they implement it.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent