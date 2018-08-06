Joe Scarborough Praises Barack Obama for the Strong Economy

Joe Scarborough opened up Monday’s “Morning Joe’ on MSNBC by praising former President Barack Obama for the current state of the economy.

According to the self-proclaimed conservative, the strong economy is not the result of President Donald Trump, but rather the six to seven-year recovery started by Obama.

“[Y]ou just have to say it,” Scarborough began. “Things are going well out there. This isn’t the greatest economy ever. This isn’t close to being the greatest economy ever. Barack Obama had more people getting jobs his last 16 or 18 months than have had jobs during Donald Trump’s first 16 or 18 months.”

He added, “We’re in pretty an extraordinary six, seven-year recovery right now, and that’s a recovery we can all be grateful for. And, you know what? That’s something that we Republicans — now a conservative — we conservatives have always given credit where credit is due, and that’s the small business owners to people working hard.”

