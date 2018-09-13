Watch: Carlson, Avenatti Clash Over Daniels, Trump

On Thursday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson and Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, engaged in a long spat over the Daniels case and President Trump.

The interview began with the two discussing Avenatti’s thoughts about Russian meddling in the 2016 election and how to respond to it. The two also talked about Carter Page and government surveillance.

The interview got considerably more contentious after the discussion turned to Daniels and Trump. Carlson accused Avenatti of “exploiting” Daniels, while Avenatti said Carlson has belittled him and his client while ignoring the bad conduct of Trump. Avenatti wondered why Carlson doesn’t call Trump the “creepy porn president” like he refers to Avenatti as the “creepy porn lawyer.”

Avenatti also asked Carlson if he had a problem with porn in response to Carlson saying that Daniels is performing in strip clubs while Avenatti goes on TV. Avenatti further asked Carlson when he last watched porn. Carlson shot back, “Actually, I’m into humiliation porn. That’s why I watch you on CNN.”

