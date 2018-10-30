Nancy Pelosi: ‘Democrats Will Carry the House’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) predicted that Democrats will win the majority in the House of Representatives, and if they “have a bigger victory,” they will win the majority in the Senate.

Pelosi said, “Well, let me say this, up until today, I would have said, if the election were held today, we would win. What now I’m saying is, we will win.”

She added, “Democrats will carry the House. If we have a bigger victory, the Senate, governorships. It’s going to be a great night for America.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett