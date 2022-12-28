A Buffalo woman is being hailed as a hero after she rescued a 64-year-old mentally disabled man who became lost outside her home during the historic winter storm that gripped western New York and the nation.

Sha’Kyra Aughtry was at home early on Christmas Eve when she heard someone crying for help outside her window. As she looked outside, she saw a man in a snowbank while it was freezing cold. Aughtry’s boyfriend, Trent, went out and brought the lost man inside, but he was in rough condition, including suffering from frostbite.

TRUE ANGEL IN BUFFALO 💯 A THREAD: A local woman received a call on Christmas Eve, “Hi, you don't know me but I have your brother.” The woman’s brother’s name is Joey. He is 64 years old and mentally disabled. pic.twitter.com/iAVQTsf2xH — Kimberly LaRussa (@KimberlyLaRussa) December 26, 2022

According to local blogger Kimberly Larussa, the man, identified as Joe White, was so frozen that Aughtry and Trent had to cut his socks off, use a blow dryer to dry his pants that were stuck to his legs, and cut the straps off a bag he was holding in his hand. Furthermore, the couple also had to use “grass cutters” to take the rings off his hands, Aughtry told CNN.

Aughtry, a mother of three, did everything she could to keep White warm and comfortable, even allowing him to stay at her place overnight. However, the frostbite on his blistered hands was becoming more severe, as images appeared to show it was turning into gangrene.

Since she had no professional medical training, Aughtry called 911, but emergency officials were unable to respond due to the number of vehicles that were getting stranded in the snow, according to Erie County officials.

Not knowing what to do, Aughtry made a Facebook live stream in a plea for help on Christmas Day.

“I’m going crazy because I’m scared,” Aughtry said on the live stream. “I’m starting to see his body change too much from the time that I had him – his body has changed rapidly every hour.”

Thankfully, a group of men heard Aughtry’s pleas for help and brought White to the hospital in their vehicle. While making their way to the hospital, Aughtry continued to comfort White, telling him, “No one is going to hurt you honey.”

White’s sister told Larussa that Aughtry saved his life, calling it an “act of pure love.” Larussa also hailed Aughtry as a “True Angel in Buffalo.”

White suffered from fourth-degree frostbite and is being treated in a hospital burn unit. Despite the severity of his injuries, White’s family says he is resting comfortably and is hoping for the best.

It is believed White got lost in the blizzard after he left his group home, thinking he needed to go to work at the North Park Theater–where he has been employed for 30 years–despite having the day off.

“He was in a mess,” White’s employer, Ray Barker, told CNN. “And [Aughtry] clearly saved his life.”

“We’ve been worried sick about Joe. We know that he’s getting good medical care at the moment and we can’t wait for him to get back to the theater,” Barker added.

The Christmas week winter storm which nearly took White’s life has resulted in at least 57 deaths across the country, including over 30 in the western New York region.

