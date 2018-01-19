CNN Poll Shows Amnesty Advocates Are Big Loser in Shutdown

A CNN poll shows that the Democrats’ push for amnesty is the big loser in the government shutdown fight — and likely will hurt Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

According to CNN:

56% overall say approving a budget agreement to avoid a shutdown is more important than continuing the DACA program, while just 34% choose DACA over a shutdown. Democrats break narrowly in favor of DACA — 49% say it’s more important vs. 42% who say avoiding a shutdown is the priority — while majorities of both Republicans (75%) and independents (57%) say avoiding a shutdown is more important.

The poll shows that only the Democrats’ base supports their amnesty-before-budget push:

The CNN question is useful because it asks voters to pick priorities, not merely to express their feelings.

For example, 96 percent of Democrats in the poll said they support the DACA amnesty, but only 49 percent say it more is important than passing a budget. The sudden drop shows how the DACA support is inflated by voters’ desire to be seen welcoming immigrants, and shrunken when voters must privately balance the costs of an amnesty against their own community’s circumstances.

The anti-amnesty result matches January 18 report in the Washington Post, which showed the results of a poll conducted for Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer:

the public view shifts if voters think the government is shuttering because of the immigration issue, particularly in five states that Trump won in 2018 by overwhelming margins and where Democratic senators face reelection in November: Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia. In those five states, voters split the shutdown blame evenly between Trump and Democrats. That result shifts, 48 percent to 39 percent, onto Democratic shoulders if the DACA issue is what led to the shutdown.

The data is bad news for Schumer, but also for amnesty-booster Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who recently told home-state voters:

I’m focused on one thing — not that meeting — but on making sure that those who are being protected by DACA and eligible for the DREAM Act have a future in America. I am focused on that full time.

Sen. Durbin responds to @SenTomCotton who says he "misrepresented" what @realDonaldTrump said during Oval Office meeting when @SenatorDurbin says referred "shi-hole" countries. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NflI5XzlhC — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) January 15, 2018

GOP Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell is slamming Schumer for the shutdown and repeatedly blaming it on Democrats’ enthusiasm for illegal immigration. He said early January 19:

“Extreme elements of their base want illegal immigration to crowd out every other priority,” McConnell said during an early morning speech (watch from 12:00) in the Senate, January 19. “Apparently, they believe the issue of illegal immigration is more important than everything else — all the government services the American people depend on.” Voters “will see which Senators vote to shove aside veterans, military families, and vulnerable children to hold the entire country hostage until we pass an immigration bill they have not even written yet,’ McConnel continued. “This is completely unfair and uncompassionate.”

President Donald Trump is also wrapping the amnesty push around the Democrats’ necks:

Government Funding Bill past last night in the House of Representatives. Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate – but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018

Polls show that President Donald Trump’s American-first immigration policy is very popular.

For example, a December poll of likely 2018 voters shows two-to-one voter support for Trump’s pro-American immigration policies, and a lopsided four-to-one opposition against the cheap-labor, mass-immigration, economic policy pushed by bipartisan establishment-backed D.C. interest-groups.

Business groups and Democrats tout the misleading, industry-funded “Nation of Immigrants” polls which pressure Americans to say they welcome migrants, including the roughly 670,000 ‘DACA’ illegals and the roughly 3.25 million ‘dreamer’ illegals.