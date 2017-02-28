Soros-Financed Groups Provided Script for Anti-Trump Town Halls

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An organization partnered with far-left groups that calls itself the Revolutionary Love Project distributed an actual script with anti-Trump talking points for citizens to use when meeting with constituents in town halls, including during last week’s Congressional recess.

The script provides word-for-word language suggestions that accuse the Trump administration of “xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia.” It asks activists to use the descriptors to petition their representatives to “forcefully condemn” and support legislation opposing President Trump’s immigration and border security agendas.

The script is entitled, “#NoBanNoWallNoRaids Talking Points for Congressional Townhalls.”

It ends with contact information for activists from two groups heavily financed by billionaire George Soros – Avideh Moussavian at the National Immigration Law Center and Deepa Iyer at the Center for Social Inclusion.

Contacted by Breitbart News, Moussavian confirmed his group “contributed” to the script “in response to overwhelming concern and fear stemming from the January 27th executive order that sought to ban the entry of refugees and Muslims and in response to mounting questions from community members about how to express these concerns to policy makers.”

Despite Moussavian’s claims, Trump’s executive order did not seek to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. It temporarily halted the refugee program while the flawed security screening process could be reworked.

The anti-Trump script for activists is meant to aid a project driven by the George Soros-funded MoveOn.org group declaring the week of February 18-26 – the first congressional recess of the 115th Congress – to be “Resistance Recess.”

The project called on activists to show up at “elected officials’ events, town halls, and other public appearances to make it clear to those who represent us in Congress, as well as to the media, that tolerance of the Trump Administration’s hurtful policies is intolerable, that indifference or idleness is not acceptable, that complacency is politically toxic.”

A blast email from the Revolutionary Love Project urged supporters to use the talking points “script” to “voice your concern” when meeting last week with constituents during the Congressional recess.

The actual script recommends that activists say the following in stages:

Stage 1: Who You Are. My name is ______ and I’m a resident of _______. Add a description of your connection to the community.

Stage 2: Your Concerns. I am particularly concerned about the Administration’s efforts to target and criminalize immigrants, refugees and people entering our country from Muslim-majority countries. I want you as a representative of our district to understand the impact of Trump’s executive orders and to take action.

The script provides talking points and urges activists to use the language to “buttress your concerns.” The talking points deploy key words like “xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia” as suggested descriptions of Trump’s temporary refugee halt as well as the administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

Here are some talking points provided:

*Trump’s executive orders to deport undocumented immigrants, to punish so-called sanctuary cities for defending the Constitution, to ban people from seven Muslim-majority countries, and to shut the door on refugees all have one thing in common: they are rooted in hate, bigotry and a desire to instill fear rather than promote unity. We call this xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia.

*Each of these executive orders is based on the false premise that immigrants pose a threat to us. They are hateful attacks not only on those newly arriving or seeking entry into the U.S. but to those of us, including U.S. citizens, who have raised families here, paid taxes for years and who have made enormous sacrifices and contributions.

*The policy changes called for in the executive orders are extremist, costly and ineffective, and they will not make us safer. They have wreaked havoc and confusion in airports across the globe and at home, in our schools, workplaces, and backyards.

*We are witnessing a massive militarization of our deportation force, and a supersizing of interior and border patrol agents. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids are occurring in homes and workplaces, and the climate of fear as a result of rumored and reported raids are paralyzing our communities.

Parents are afraid to send their children to school. Pregnant mothers are afraid to get basic nutrition assistance and prenatal care. We are separating families, hurting our economy and targeting the most vulnerable, without accountability from our federal government that is causing this devastation.

The script asks representatives to “forcefully condemn” Trump’s immigration and border security agendas and to “support legislation in Congress that would block implementation and nullify the effects of these orders and prevent any funding for them.”

The National Immigration Law Center, which is listed on the talking points memo, was party to a lawsuit last month that temporarily blocked Trump’s original executive order. The National Immigration Law Center has received numerous grants from Soros’s Open Society earmarked for general support.

The second group listed on the talking points memo, the Center for Social Inclusion, is also the recipient of numerous Open Society grants.

The Revolutionary Love Project, which distributed the script, is partnered with numerous far-left groups, including T’ruah and Trinity United Church of Christ, which was formerly led by Jeremiah Wright Jr., Barack Obama’s infamous radical pastor for nearly twenty years.

The Project is partnered with the organizers of last month’s Women’s March. Soros reportedly has ties to more than 50 “partners” of that march. Also, this journalist first reported on the march leaders’ close associations with Soros.

