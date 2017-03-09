Donald Trump: Healthcare Plan ‘Will End in a Beautiful Picture’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump again tweeted support for the House Obamacare replacement plan just as House Speaker Paul Ryan wheeled in a television screen to deliver a PowerPoint presentation to explain the bill to reporters.

“Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture!”

Trump’s message is an effort to signal support for Ryan and his House plan to replace Obamacare despite a whirlwind of conservative dissent over the bill.

Key senators and House conservatives have loudly protested the bill, calling it Obamacare Lite or Obamacare 2.0.

Trump met with conservative Tea Party groups on Wednesday evening to hear their concerns with the bill, opening up the possibility for minor changes to the legislation.

“This is going to be great. You’re going to make it even greater,” Trump said to the groups, according to a source speaking to CNN’s Jim Acosta.