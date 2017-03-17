Donald Trump: ‘Perhaps’ Both Angela Merkel and I Were Wiretapped by Obama Administration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump reacted to questions about his claims that the Obama administration had “wiretapped” Trump Tower.

After a German reporter asked if Trump regretted his tweets, he replied, “Very seldom.”

“As far as wiretapping, I guess, by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps,” Trump said as some of the media and the president’s staff laughed. Merkel looked at the president and then shuffled her note cards while looking at her podium.

Merkel's reaction when Trump suggested they were both victims of Obama wiretapping -> pic.twitter.com/AI5F0nxCPt — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 17, 2017

Trump was referring to the reports that President Obama allowed tapping of Merkel’s phone in 2010, as part of an ongoing NSA surveillance operation.