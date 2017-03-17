Skip to content

Donald Trump: ‘Perhaps’ Both Angela Merkel and I Were Wiretapped by Obama Administration

Associated Press

by Charlie Spiering17 Mar 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump reacted to questions about his claims that the Obama administration had “wiretapped” Trump Tower.

After a German reporter asked if Trump regretted his tweets, he replied, “Very seldom.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“As far as wiretapping, I guess, by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps,” Trump said as some of the media and the president’s staff laughed. Merkel looked at the president and then shuffled her note cards while looking at her podium.

Trump was referring to the reports that President Obama allowed tapping of Merkel’s phone in 2010, as part of an ongoing NSA surveillance operation.

Arrival of Vice President Mike Pence and White House senior staff

A post shared by Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) on


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.