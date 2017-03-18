Hundreds of Thousands of Service Workers Planning Anti-Trump Labor Strike

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hundreds of thousands of service workers are planning an anti-Trump labor strike for May 1, BuzzFeed reported Saturday.

Nearly 350,000 workers plan to strike President Trump’s agenda on International Workers’ Day on May 1.

More than 300,000 food chain workers and 40,000 unionized service workers will walk off the job that day, according to a coalition of groups leading the strike.

Multiple thousands of employees from the Service Employees International Union and United Service Workers West, led by David Huerta, will strike.

“We understand that there’s risk involved in that,” Huerta told BuzzFeed News, “but we’re willing to take that risk in order to be able to move forward in this moment, while the most marginalized are in the crosshairs of this administration.”

A statement announcing the strike says that participants will be rejecting Trump’s policies on immigration and what they say is his “agenda of hate and greed.”

“We need to show this Administration, Congress and large corporate interests that our human and economic worth is more powerful than their agenda of hate and greed,” the statement reads. “Opposing Trump is not enough. We must stop him.”

The last time there was a major strike of this magnitude was when the first Day Without Immigrants took place in 2006.