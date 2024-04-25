Hawley: Jewish Americans Fear for Their Lives Because of ‘Bougie Jihadists’ at Universities

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) railed against so-called pro-Palestinian protesters at U.S. universities, who, in some cases, have threatened Jewish Americans while calling for the destruction of Israel.

The Missouri Republican labeled the anti-Israel protesters “bougie jihadists.”

“Senator, let’s talk about the guard that you’re calling for, which I believe would be the right call, but I don’t see Biden wanting to alienate his radical base,” I think that’s why he’s not going to do it.

“Well, sure. I mean, this is all about the fact that he has a pro-Hamas base, Sean,” host Sean Hannity said. “But listen, Eisenhower did the right thing back in ’57 when he sent the 101st Airborne to Little Rock. Why not do it for Jewish Americans?”

“I mean, it shouldn’t be that in this country in this day and age that, if you are a Jewish American, you fear for your life because all of these bougie jihadists at these universities whose brains are addled by TikTok are out there calling for your death calling for the destruction of the state of Israel,” Hawley replied. “I mean, what is going on on these campuses? Send in the National Guard and wake these kids up. They ought to know they can’t do this. They ought to know they don’t have any right to occupy these campuses. They don’t have any right to threaten their fellow students. They ought to snap them out of it, and the National Guard would help do it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor