Dem Rep. Manning: College Protests Aren’t Pro-Palestinian, They’re Anti-Israel and Antisemitic

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC) stated that protests on college campuses are not just pro-Palestinian, but are antisemitic and anti-Israel and the demonstrators “have no idea or seem to have no idea that Hamas has rejected five different offers for a ceasefire. Their refusal to release the hostages, their refusal to surrender, and their continued activity in hiding among civilians [are] what’s prolonging this conflict.”

Manning said, “I don’t hear any of the protesters chanting for the release of American hostages and against what Hamas has done, not just to Israel, but to the Palestinian people.”

Host Marni Hughes then asked, “Pro-Palestinian, that’s what these have been called over the last few days, but safe to say this is much more than pro-Palestinian protest, antisemitic, anti-Israel, from what you’ve seen?”

Manning responded, “No question. It has gone from what you would hope would be people protesting to create an appropriate settlement [for] what’s happened in the Middle East, and by the way, these chanters have no idea or seem to have no idea that Hamas has rejected five different offers for a ceasefire. Their refusal to release the hostages, their refusal to surrender, and their continued activity in hiding among civilians [are] what’s prolonging this conflict. And I wish that the universities not only could get control of what’s happening on the campuses, but could use this as a teachable moment to teach about what’s really going on in the Middle East, to teach the long history of the conflict, and also to teach the students about the dangers of antisemitism, not just to Jews, but to the foundations of our democracy.”

