Glaude on Trump Immunity Case: ‘This Is Really American Democracy in the Balance’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Thursday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that the Supreme Court considering arguments in Donald Trump’s presidential immunity case was “really American democracy in the balance.”

Glaude said, “We’re talking about the scope of presidential power, we’re talking about the nature of separation of powers, we’re at the heart of American democracy right now.”

He continued, “So we’re watching this and it’s high drama, but it’s also happening against the backdrop of protests all throughout the country, the first time we’ve ever seen a president in a courthouse. This is really American democracy in the balance. As an American, I’m trying to figure out what my gut is saying. Where are we as a country at this moment?”

Glaude added, “I think it’s really important also to understand that those very presidents also acted within the bounds of certain norms. They were committed to certain values. So what happens when you have an actor who inhabits the White House who has what seems to be unlimited executive power not bound by those norms? You end up in a situation where you have to clarify these sorts of matters in order to draw boundaries.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN