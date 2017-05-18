Democratic Bayonne Mayor Faces Sexting Scandal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jimmy Davis, the first-term Democratic Mayor of Bayonne, New Jersey, has been embroiled in a sexting scandal with a former city worker.

According to The Jersey Journal, the messages sent from Davis include “pleas from the mayor to have the woman meet him at an Atlantic City hotel and multiple references to oral sex.”

“I didn’t tarnish Jimmy’s reputation. He did that himself,” said former city worker Stacie Percella, who was fired in December. “Mr. Mayor, again, resign from your position because my truth never changes. And I can say it inside out, backwards, forwards, every which way — how many lies did Jimmy come up with so far?”

Davis, who is married, has recruited public relations firm Vision Media Marketing to oversee his public response to the incident.

Vision Media Marketing’s Amit Jani claims that the scandal is “part of an orchestrated campaign to make millions of dollars off of Bayonne taxpayers and destroy Mayor Davis’ reputation.”

“Before her recent turn to this kind of unstable conduct, Mrs. Percella and Mayor Davis were longtime friends since childhood, and these text messages reflect that relationship,” continued Jani in a statement. “They are nothing but harmless, playful banter between two adults.”

Despite Vision Media Marketing’s claims that the messages were “playful banter between two adults,” Davis allegedly made “multiple references to Percella’s body parts,” and asked her “to meet him at a bar late at night.”

The Jersey Journal refused to print the exact contents of the messages “because they are too explicit for a family newspaper.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.