Planned Parenthood to Preschoolers: ‘Genitals Don’t Make You a Boy or Girl’

Planned Parenthood’s new guidelines concerning preschoolers and gender identity instruct parents to teach, “Your genitals don’t make you a boy or a girl.”

The taxpayer-funded abortion vendor, which also receives federal grants for providing sex education in public schools, tells parents of young children how to handle their curiosity about their genitals and why boys’ genitals are different from those of girls:

While the most simple answer is that girls have vulvas and boys have penises/testicles, that answer isn’t true for every boy and girl. Boy, girl, man, and woman are words that describe gender identity, and some people with the gender identities “boy” or “man” have vulvas, and some with the gender identity “girl” or “woman” have penises/testicles. Your genitals don’t make you a boy or a girl. You can say that most girls have vulvas and most boys have penises/testicles. You may want to emphasize that it doesn’t matter too much what parts someone has — that doesn’t tell you much about them. But you can make that decision based on your values and how you plan to talk with your kid about gender as they grow up.

As the Daily Caller notes, the abortion business’s guidelines for parents of young children have changed since the time Planned Parenthood accepted biological science’s facts about male and female differences.

The old guidelines advise how parents should respond to their young child’s questions:

Q. What’s that? (pointing to a woman’s breast, or other body parts.)

A. That’s a breast. Women have breasts. Men don’t. Would you like to know anything else about that? Q. How come I have a penis and you don’t?

A. Boys have penises and girls have vulvas. I’m a woman — a girl who is all grown up — so I have a vulva instead of a penis. And you’re a boy, so you have a penis instead of a vulva.

In the section of its guidelines titled, “How do I talk with my preschooler about identity?” Planned Parenthood recommends to parents:

Be thoughtful about your choices when it comes to books, toys, entertainment, clothes, decorations, and other things you surround your little one with. These choices have an influence on your kid’s understanding of gender and what it means. Putting daughters in pink princess rooms and boys in blue sports rooms before they’re old enough to choose for themselves can send the message that they have to like certain things because of their gender.

Planned Parenthood instructs parents of young children to be careful and sensitive about “gender stereotypes” when choosing a toy or activity:

When you pick a new toy or book, or sign your kid up for a new activity, ask yourself these questions to help you think through whether or not you’re reinforcing gender stereotypes. Would I feel comfortable with this choice if my kid wasn’t the gender they are? Why or why not?

Does this choice expand or limit my kid’s expectations of who they could grow up to be?

Does my kid generally like things like this already, or am I picking it just because of their gender?

“Talking to (or in front of) your daughter about growing up and having boyfriends or marrying a man (and vice versa) sends the message that girls are supposed to like boys, and boys are supposed to like girls, and that anything else is wrong or not normal,” Planned Parenthood warns.

The guidelines continue with a recommendation to parents that they not assume their child is straight.

“This can lead to mental health issues, unhealthy relationships, and taking more health risks when they reach their teenage years,” cautions Planned Parenthood.

For parents who might have concerns their child is transgender, Planned Parenthood recommends “talking with a counselor or therapist who’s familiar and supportive of LGBTQ identities,” or consulting with political lobbying group PFLAG, which states part of its mission is “Advocacy in our communities to change attitudes and create policies and laws that achieve full equality for people who are LGBTQ.”

The American College of Pediatricians, however, has asserted that gender ideology is harmful to children and that the promotion of gender fluidity enables the masking of serious mental health issues in children.

The College states:

No one is born with a gender. Everyone is born with a biological sex. Gender (an awareness and sense of oneself as male or female) is a sociological and psychological concept; not an objective biological one… A person’s belief that he or she is something they are not is, at best, a sign of confused thinking. When an otherwise healthy biological boy believes he is a girl, or an otherwise healthy biological girl believes she is a boy, an objective psychological problem exists that lies in the mind not the body, and it should be treated as such. These children suffer from gender dysphoria. Gender dysphoria (GD), formerly listed as Gender Identity Disorder (GID), is a recognized mental disorder in the most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association (DSM-V)…

“According to the DSM-V, as many as 98% of gender confused boys and 88% of gender confused girls eventually accept their biological sex after naturally passing through puberty,” the College adds. “Conditioning children into believing that a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful is child abuse.”

Planned Parenthood has joined with the radical social engineering agenda that embraces a society in which gender is fluid and considers biological differences between males and females, and common civic acceptance of those differences, to be obstacles to its goals. Recently, the abortion organization has begun to provide “transgender services” in some of its facilities, including hormone treatments.

In December of 2015, Planned Parenthood announced that it was working with GLSEN, the Human Rights Campaign, and SIECUS for LGBT-inclusive sex education programs in schools:

Many organizations, however, have exposed Planned Parenthood’s normalization of unhealthy, and even dangerous, sex practices for young people.

Pro-life organization Live Action produced a video in 2014 that highlights Planned Parenthood’s instruction to young people about Bondage, Discipline, Sadism, Masochism (BDSM) sexual activity:

In 2015, Alliance Defending Freedom also prepared a summary of Planned Parenthood’s history of failing to report child sexual abuse.

In April, Planned Parenthood released a video titled How to Tell Someone You Have an STD, in which the group minimizes the significance of sexually transmitted diseases.

“So, you’ve got an STD,” the narrator begins in the video. “Guess what? So do lots of other people. Half of all people will get an STD at some point in their life. Seriously. Not kidding – half. It’s OK.”

The narrator then goes on to say that “sex lives aren’t over” because someone has an STD, and encourages the young person with an STD to tell his “casual hook up” about his infection.

When the topic is herpes, the video depicts a lesbian hook up. One of them stops the sexual activity and tells her partner she has herpes and says, “It’s not a big deal.”

“Honestly the worst part about having herpes is listening to everybody talk about it like it’s the plague,” she continues. “Most of us who actually have it know that it’s not that bad.”