SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

As ‘Disgusted’ Gary Cohn Fails, Donald Trump Disbands His CEO Council

Gary Cohn
The Associated Press

by Matthew Boyle16 Aug 2017Washington, D.C. 0

President Donald Trump has disbanded the CEO council that National Economic Council director Gary Cohn created as CEOs were abandoning their posts amid the president’s response to the Charlottesville, Virginia, incidents this past weekend.

The move is a significant blow to the influence of Cohn in the White House. Cohn, who was once rumored to be a candidate for chief of staff, was passed over for Gen. John Kelly when now former chief of staff Reince Priebus resigned. Cohn is still rumored to be a potential candidate for chairman of the Federal Reserve, but his chances at that are now waning too, as his level of control in the White House is dwindling by the minute.

There are reports that Cohn was “disgusted” with President Trump’s response to the Charlottesville incidents during a Tuesday press conference at Trump Tower in New York City.

And while he is not planning to leave his post in the administration yet, he is unhappy per other reports:

The organizational structure that empowered American CEOs–and not small business leaders–was always fraught with potential peril if and when something like this came up. Nonetheless, Cohn and Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner pushed the president forward in advising the course of action that included the creation of these institutions full of corporatists and globalists that Trump is now disbanding.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x