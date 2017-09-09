Al Sharpton’s Daughter Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Cab Driver, Stealing His Keys

Al Sharpton’s daughter got arrested on her 30th birthday after she allegedly attacked a cab driver and stole his keys.

Ashley Sharpton, 30, was charged with petty larceny after police say she got into a brief scuffle with the Manhattan cab driver before grabbing his keys and throwing them in the street, the New York Post reported.

“I threw your keys in the street,” Ashley allegedly told the driver.

Sharpton piled into a cab with a group of friends after a night of partying in Manhattan around 1:00 a.m., reportedly telling the driver, “Just go, just go.”

The cab driver, frustrated that he did not have a destination to take these women, pulled over at the corner of West 48th Street and 9th Avenue and demanded that his passengers give him clearer directions, sources said.

Sharpton, who sat in the front passenger’s seat, allegedly took the keys out of the ignition and threw them in the street.

The cab driver got out of his vehicle and tried to get the keys back from her, police said.

“Give me my keys back,” he reportedly told Sharpton.

“I don’t have your keys,” she allegedly said, later telling him that she threw them in the street.

Police say that they obtained footage from one of Sharpton’s friends that shows her allegedly hitting the driver in the chest.

Sharpton fled the scene before police officers found her on West 45th Street around 3:00 a.m. and took her into custody. Authorities gave her a desk appearance ticket and then released her.

Ashley Sharpton’s father, Al Sharpton, wished her a happy birthday on Twitter Friday, calling his daughter “a strong black woman and committed activist”:

Happy Birthday to my youngest, Ashley. A strong black woman and committed activist. So proud to be your Dad. pic.twitter.com/ld7DyVA6CJ — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 8, 2017

Al Sharpton’s other daughter, Dominique, 31, also made headlines two years ago for suing New York City for $5 million after she tripped and fell on a street in Manhattan. A judge threatened to throw out the lawsuit in June, although the suit is ongoing.