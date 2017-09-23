Hillary Clinton: Women Are ‘Publicly Disrespecting Themselves’ by Supporting Trump

Hillary Clinton said on MSNBC Saturday that women who support President Trump are “publicly disrespecting themselves.”

Hillary Clinton on sexism: "It is still not viewed as the serious threat it is to women's aspirations" https://t.co/IuUXpcOjhU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 23, 2017

“When I see women doing that, I think, ‘Why are they publicly disrespecting themselves? Why are they opening the door to have someone say that about them in their workplace, in a community setting? Do they not see the connection there?'” Clinton told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on AM Joy.

Clinton commented about the Trump-supporting women after Reid asked her about pro-Trump women wearing shirts with profanities directed at Clinton.

The former 2016 presidential candidate added that she thought it was “troubling” to hear about people chanting, “Lock her up” at Trump campaign rallies.

“It was deeply troubling on several levels, and I try to unpack this because, first of all, it’s not pleasant to be called names and to be subjected to the kind of insults that come across the online media all the time, which we see when women express an opinion,” Clinton said.

She also called it “problematic” that Trump is not only allowing, but “encouraging” these views to spill over into “the public arena.”

Even though the campaign is over, the “Lock her up” chants live on at Trump events. At Friday’s rally for Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange, the crowd chanted, “Lock her up” after Trump slammed Clinton’s stance on the Second Amendment during his speech.

Trump told the crowd in response that they should “speak to [Attorney General] Jeff Sessions about that.”