WATCH: 2017 Values Voter Summit

The 2017 Values Voter Summit kicks off its third day Saturday in Washington, DC.

Speakers include Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon, former Deputy Assistant to the President Dr. Sebastian Gorka, and soon-to-be Fox News primetime host Laura Ingraham.

This live stream is provided courtesy of FRC/FRC Action. For schedule details, click here.