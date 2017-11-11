Watch: Veterans Day Shoot Features Machine Guns and Grateful Hearts for Men of Courage

Breitbart News was able to meet and thank numerous veterans at Battle Tested Equipment’s (BTE) annual Veterans Day Shoot.

The event acknowledges and honors veterans by giving them the opportunity to come out to the range and shoot numerous machine guns and semiautomatic rifles.

Veterans from Iraq, Afghanistan, Desert Storm, and the Vietnam War were present.

When veterans arrived at the shoot, they quickly saw tables full of machine guns from different eras, magazines full of ammunition, and BTE’s George Urmston ready to load a gun and carry it to the line for any of the veterans to shoot.

Hanging with #veterans today at @bteusa event. Machine guns and battle tested men. An honor to thank them for my #freedom. #guns #gunlife #USA @wearebreitbart A post shared by AWR Hawkins (@awr_breitbart) on Nov 10, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Veterans also brought their own guns, and they and their family members stood on the line and fired personal weapons while others were shooting the full autos.

Veterans and their families lined up to fire their own guns and a wide selection of machine guns at @bteusa’s Veterans Day Shoot. #usa #veteransday @wearebreitbart A post shared by AWR Hawkins (@awr_breitbart) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:31am PST

We spotted a Vietnam War veteran named Mike standing among the machine gunners, steadily popping off rounds with his semiautomatic pistol:

With a Vietnam Veteran named Mike at @bteusa’s Veterans Day Shoot. Spotted him standing amid machine gunners, slowly popping off a round at a time with his pistol. #veteransday #usa @wearebreitbart A post shared by AWR Hawkins (@awr_breitbart) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:59am PST

Toward the end of the line was Joe, who got a big smile on his face when he explained how proud he is of his son’s service:

With Joe at the @bteusa Veterans Day Shoot. His son Jeremy is active duty and Joe is so proud of him and of all our troops. #USA #freedom @wearebreitbart A post shared by AWR Hawkins (@awr_breitbart) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:06am PST

We also met Mike Walker, a veteran of the Afghanistan War who sustained significant injuries while fighting for our country. Mike was easy to spot: he was the guy with the “Don’t Tread on Me” shirt who was walking his kids from gun to gun, explaining the different uses/applications for each.

With Afghanistan War veteran Mike Walker at @bteusa Veterans Day Shoot. Mike received significant injuries in Afghanistan while fighting for #usa. #veteransday @wearebreitbart A post shared by AWR Hawkins (@awr_breitbart) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Throughout the shoot, Navy veteran Jeff Smith was working the line, making sure that all guns were being handled safely and calling cease fires for target readjustment and to lower the noise level just enough that Urmston could address the veterans.

Proud to be at @bteusa’s Veterans Day Shoot. Honored to meet Navy vet Jeff Smith and thank him for his service. #veteransday #usa @wearebreitbart A post shared by AWR Hawkins (@awr_breitbart) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:40am PST

BTE let Breitbart News step up and fire a mounted version of their M4-AZ full auto. The gun was outfitted with anti-aircraft sights and certainly a favorite among those in attendance:

Firing the @bteusa M4-AZ full auto at the Battle Tested Equipment Veterans Day Shoot. #freedom #usa #veteransday @wearebreitbart A post shared by AWR Hawkins (@awr_breitbart) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:38am PST

God bless our veterans. Their courage and selflessness in service to country cannot be overstated and must never be forgotten.

