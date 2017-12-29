State Department Releases Huma Abedin Emails Found on Anthony Weiner’s Laptop

The State Department on Friday released emails from Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s account found on a laptop belonging to her husband, Anthony Weiner, as part of an FBI probe into Weiner’s sexting habits.

The documents were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by Judicial Watch. The documents briefly went down Friday evening but reappeared later on. A spokesman for the State Department told Breitbart News that technical difficulties were to blame.

The batch consisted of approximately 2,800 emails. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton hailed the release as a “major victory.”

“After years of hard work in federal court, Judicial Watch has forced the State Department to finally allow Americans to see these public documents,” he said in a statement. “It will be in keeping with our past experience that Abedin’s emails on Weiner’s laptop will include classified and other sensitive materials.”

Fitton also called for a serious investigation of what he called Clinton and Abedin’s “obvious violations of the law” by the Justice Department.

Former FBI Director James Comey testified in May that Abedin had what appeared to be a “regular practice” of forwarding work-related emails to her husband, who would print them out for her. A number of those emails were reportedly marked classified and Fox News reported Friday that at least four of the emails released by the State Department were marked classified.

The emails played a significant role in the 2016 election, as the discovery on Weiner’s computer in October pushed Comey to announce he was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and her handling of classified information when she served as secretary of state.

Clinton’s team has partly blamed what has become known as “the Comey letter” for her defeat to Donald Trump days later. Abedin and Weiner are separated, with Weiner now serving a prison sentence for his sexting with an underage girl.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.