‘DACA No Longer Enough:’ Soros-Funded Illegal Aliens Demand Amnesty by Protesting Schumer, Democrats

Illegal alien activists stormed the home of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the offices of Democrats demanding immediate amnesty for all 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the United States, as well as the release of all illegal aliens who are in detention centers for crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Illegal aliens and open borders activists with “United We Dream,” a group that is partially funded by globalist billionaire George Soros, blocked off streets in Brooklyn, New York to protest Schumer’s vote to cave and reopen the federal government without an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens being included in the government funding bill.

“If Chuck won’t let us dream, we won’t let him sleep!” illegal alien activists shouted outside the New York liberal’s home on Tuesday.

"We the people are participating in the great American tradition of raising our voice & holding all elected officials accountable" – @EgSophie of @womensmarch says to crowd in front of @SenSchumer's home. We need a clean #DreamActNow! pic.twitter.com/fPdXae05od — Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) January 23, 2018

“We are not politicians we are activists and it’s our job to demand action… the #Dreamers who are going to lose their status are going to play a short game with disastrous consequences. We will call @SenSchumer everyday!” – @bkindivisible #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/8E5hhV7clm — Elana Levin (@Elana_Brooklyn) January 23, 2018

Our organizer Patricia says we will not stop until we have a clean Dream Act because we are ALL immigrants! ✊🏾#DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/3uzXsM4e86 — NY Communities (@nychange) January 23, 2018

¡@SenSchumer, estamos en la lucha! We want a clean #DreamActNow, not a watered down deal that comprises our families and futures! @MaketheRoadNY @WorkingFamilies pic.twitter.com/JtNX8CJUi9 — NY Communities (@nychange) January 23, 2018

Say it loud say it clear: IMMIGRANTS ARE WELCOME HERE! Clean #DreamActNow! We need urgent action @SenSchumer! pic.twitter.com/8NTFcN4Ltx — Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) January 23, 2018

Illegal alien activists also stormed through the offices of Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), with one illegal alien who has been shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program taking issue with even the words “illegal immigrant.”

“We need [the DREAM Act] now,” the DACA illegal alien said. “You need to show leadership and show everybody else that you are willing to stand with your immigrant community and not with this white supremacist president, this administration.” She continued:

I shared my story about my economics and civics class, how they talked about immigration. And how they labeled immigrants as ‘illegals,’ as people who shouldn’t be here. And that was our teacher’s favorite person. And I remember crying so hard that I had to leave that room. And I remember there were people laughing in that class. And that’s the day that I came out as undocumented.

“DACA is no longer enough,” she said. “Not only is DACA not only a band-aid on the problem, but it’s also a burden to our people.”

In Rubio’s office, a number of illegal alien activists said Rubio was a traitor to the Hispanic community for failing to vote for a government shutdown in order to force an amnesty for the entire illegal alien population.

“Do you forget, just because you’re white-passing, where you come from,” an illegal alien said about Rubio, whose family is from Cuba. “Do you forget about the people that you represent in Florida? About the immigrants that you represent in Florida? How are you going to be racist to your own kind? Self-hatred can be so much I guess.”

Giving amnesty to 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S. would have an immediate negative impact on America’s working and middle class, specifically black Americans and the white working class who would be in direct competition for blue-collar jobs with the largely low-skilled illegal alien population.

Additionally, under current legal immigration laws, if given amnesty, the illegal alien population would be allowed to bring an unlimited number of their foreign relatives to the U.S. with them. This population could boom already high legal immigration levels to an unprecedented high. An amnesty for illegal aliens would also likely triple the number of border-crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The illegal aliens stormed the Democrats’ and Rubio’s offices after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders encouraged the open borders activists to take their discontent with Democrats and the Republican establishment straight to the politicians themselves.