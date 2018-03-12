Biden in Montana: Trump’s ‘Phony Nationalism’ Weakening America

Days after President Donald Trump enacted steel and aluminum tariffs, former Vice President Joe Biden accused Trump of practicing “phony nationalism” while supporting Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) in Montana over the weekend.

“Our power is diminishing because of this naked and phony nationalism and this populism designed to clear space for selfish people to be able to operate. So folks, I think it’s important to send Jon back, I think it’s important we win back the House of Representatives, because standing up for the middle class, dealing them back into the promise, is the challenge of our time,” Biden reportedly said at the Montana Democrats’ Mansfied-Metcalf Dinner.

Biden, who has lashed out at his own party for not understanding the concerns of working-class voters, also spoke about the diminishing middle class.

“There used to be a basic bargain in America, shared by Democrats and Republicans, that if you contributed to the success of an enterprise you worked with, you got to share in the benefits,” he reportedly added. “That’s broken, man.”

Biden’s top advisers are reportedly preparing for a 2020 presidential run and one scenario they are reportedly considering is having Biden promise to serve just one term so the country can have a “reset.”