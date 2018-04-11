Rosenstein Relents, Lets Nunes See FBI Document That Launched Trump-Russia Probe

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, facing a contempt of Congress and impeachment threat, relented Wednesday and allowed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) to view the document the FBI used to launch the Trump-Russia investigation.

“After numerous unfulfilled requests for an Electronic Communication (EC) related to the opening of the FBI’s Russia counterintelligence probe, Chairman Trey Gowdy and I met this afternoon with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. During the meeting, we were finally given access to a version of the EC that contained the information necessary to advance the Committee’s ongoing investigation of the Department of Justice and FBI.

“Although the subpoenas issued by this Committee in August 2017 remain in effect, I’d like to thank Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein for his cooperation today,” he said.

As to what was in the document, a House Intelligence Committee told Breitbart News: “There are things there we want to investigate further.”

Nunes had first subpoenaed that and other documents from the DOJ and FBI in August. But while the Justice Department had allowed access to other documents, they had stonewalled on allowing access to the document that started the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, even after repeated meetings, phone calls, and emails.

Meanwhile, “current and former” law enforcement officials had leaked to the New York Times on December 30 that the investigation was started after an Australian diplomat had a conversation with former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and reported it to U.S. intelligence.

The story sought to minimize the role the Trump dossier — which was funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee — in starting the investigation.