EXCLUSIVE – Juanita Broaddrick: ‘Despicable’ that ‘Sexual Predator’ Bill Clinton Planning Book Tour in Age of #MeToo

Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick says it is “absolutely despicable” that in the age of the #MeToo movement, Clinton, whom Broaddrick labeled a “sexual predator,” is being touted at public events to promote his upcoming novel.

“It’s just unbelievable that they would roll out the red carpet for him,” said Broaddrick of the numerous venues planning to host Clinton this summer.

“You know, the man is absolutely despicable in everything that he has done,” she continued. “And you know the people that love him and believe him, I honestly feel, Aaron, that they are brainwashed. There is no other answer. Because it has been written and proven that this man is a sexual predator.”

“It’s absolutely dumbfounding,” Broaddrick added of Clinton’s plans to resurface for the book tour. “But you know, he has been living and speaking fiction for decades. But I guess now he started writing fiction.”

Broaddrick was speaking in an exclusive interview on this reporter's talk radio program, "Aaron Klein Investigative Radio."

“I can’t believe anyone would bring him out for such a work as this,” she said. “Or for anything. The red carpet should not be rolled out for him for any type of event. This man does not deserve it.”

Together with thriller author James Paterson, Clinton is the co-author of a novel titled, The President Is Missing. The former president is slated to appear at the annual BookCon taking place June 2-3 at the Javits Center in New York, and then is reportedly planning to participate in a multi-city book tour in June.

With women’s issues taking center stage during the 2016 presidential race, Clinton faced renewed scrutiny over the numerous sexual assault accusations against him, including those from Broaddrick.

