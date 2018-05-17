11 Animalistic Crimes Committed Against Americans by MS-13 Gang

When President Trump recently referred to MS-13 gang members as “animals,” the mainstream media, left-wing pundits, and Democrats were outraged by the statement.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Trump’s attack on MS-13 gang members, saying, “Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person?”
Multiple media pundits, including the Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin,defended MS-13 gang members against Trump’s “animals” remark, calling the statement “disgusting” and attacking Evangelical Trump supporters. Similarly, the Associated Press was forced to apologize for falsely claiming that Trump was referring to illegal aliens when he made the “animals” remark.
Meanwhile, Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the comment, as Breitbart News reported.
“When the MS-13 comes in, when the other gang members come into our country, I refer to them as animals and guess what, I always will,” Trump said at the White House on Thursday.
Here, Breitbart News rounds up the most animalistic, heinous, and vicious crimes committed against Americans by MS-13 gang members:
1. MS-13 Pimp Ordered Baseball Bat Beating of Underage ‘Prostitute’
Prosecutors in Montgomery County, Maryland, charged a known MS-13 leader for ordering the beating of a 15-year-old girl with a baseball bat who had been forced into prostitution. Two other Salvadoran nationals are also named in the case.
Law enforcement officials said that Miguel Angel “Noctorno” Ayala-Rivera, a 24-year-old MS-13 member who illegally entered the U.S. from El Salvador, ordered his fellow gang members to beat a 15-year-old girl with a baseball bat. “Noctorno” reportedly pimped out the victim along with other underage girls, Breitbart Texas reported.
2. MS-13 Gang Beheaded Victim — Cut out His Heart, Say Maryland Police
A gang of 10 MS-13 members brutally murdered a Maryland man by stabbing more him than 100 times, beheading and dismembering him, and cutting out his heart, Maryland detectives say. The victim has yet to be positively identified and police are asking for help from the community, Breitbart Texas reported.
Court documents obtained by ABC 7 News in Washington, D.C., reveal the brutal details of the ambush and murder allegedly carried out by an informant and nine other MS-13 members. The attack is believed to have been carried out by the gang in early spring this year, officers write in the Statement of Charges.
3. MS-13 Gang Members Beat, Stab New York Teen Girls to Death
A number of MS-13 Gang members, some of which are illegal immigrants, were indicted in federal court for their involvement in the slayings of two New York teenagers.
Some 13 MS-13 gang members, 10 being illegal immigrants, were indicted for murder charges against Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas, as well as five other individuals who were allegedly murdered by the criminal organization, Breitbart Texas reported.
…
New York Attorney Robert Capers said the MS-13 gang members noticed the two teenage girls while they were looking for rival gang members to spar with. The gang members had previously known Cuevas from a past altercation and called their gang leader for approval to kill the girls.
Capers told the media that the two girls were killed by MS-13 gang members “swinging baseball bats and machetes” at them, pointing out that both were running for their lives.
4. MS-13 Gang Members Beat Maryland Woman to Death
Five illegal aliens who are part of the MS-13 gang were charged in connection with the brutal murder of a Maryland woman who was beaten to death and buried in June and unearthed in September, Breitbart Texas reported.
Maryland authorities discovered the body of 21-year-old Jenni B. Rivera in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Annapolis, the Baltimore Sun reported. The victim was allegedly lured to her death and then beaten by Ervin Figueroa, Brenda Argueta, Ronald Mendez Sosa, Darvin Guerra-Zacarias, and Francisco Ramirez-Pena – all five members of the MS-13 who have immigration detainers on them. Each had varying degrees of participation, with two carrying out the actual murder.
5. ‘See You in Hell,’ Convicted Female MS-13 Gang Member Told Victim
A female MS-13 gang member told her victim she would see you in hell before stabbing her 15-year-old victim 13 times. The now-convicted killer confessed to police that she killed the victim in revenge for the girl sleeping with her boyfriend, Breitbart Texas reported.
Venus Romero Iraheta pleaded guilty this week in a Virginia court on charges of first-degree murder, abduction, and criminal street gang participation, Fox 26 reported. Even though the killer was 17 at the time of the murder, the state tried her as an adult. She faces a maximum penalty of life in prison plus 20 years.
6. Four NY Teens Brutally Beaten to Death by MS-13 Gang
Investigators identified the victims on Friday as Michael Lopez Banegas, 20, Jefferson Villalobos, 18, Jorge Tigre, 18, and Justin Llivicura, 16, Breitbart Texas reported.
The bodies were found Wednesday near a soccer field inside Recreation Village Town Park located on Long Island.
Authorities said the murders, which represent one incident, are consistent with MS-13, which is known to have a strong presence in the area.
Referring to just one of the victims, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini said, “He was beaten to death. Brutally. It wasn’t like they shot him and left it. They beat him to death brutally.”
7. MS-13 Woman Laughed As Murder Victim Was Stabbed 153 Times, Say Prosecutors
Prosecutors said that she lured a man, whom she mistakenly identified as a rival, to a Maryland park for sex–where MS-13 were waiting to kill him, Breitbart Texas reported.
MS-13 member Vanesa E. Alvarado, 20, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on May 30 for her role in the murder of Christian Villagran Morales, 18, in June 2016.
Prosecutors said that Alvarado lured Morales to the park with the promise of sexual favors where four MS-13 members – Juan Gutierrez-Vasquez, 17; Jose Coreas-Ventura, 20; Josue Cuadra-Quintanilla, 18; and Oscar Delgado-Perez, 28; were waiting to kill him.
8. MS-13 Gang Leader Murdered 14-Year-Old Texas Boy With Machete
The leader of a Houston area MS-13 gang was convicted in a Texas criminal district court in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old Texas boy. The murder was carried out with the use of a machete as four gang members hacked the boy to death, Breitbart Texas reported.
Jose Granados-Guevara, 23, was convicted by state district court Judge Terry Mlenniken following a three-day bench trial. The judge sentenced Granados-Guevara to spend 99 years in a state prison.
9. MS-13 Members Charged with Machete Attacks in U.S.
Three MS-13 gang members living in the Long Island town of Westbury have been charged with attempted murder following their alleged involvement with two machete attacks, Breitbart Texas reported.
Brothers Fidel Hernandez, 23, Jose Hernandez, 26, along with Miguel Urias Arguenta, 18, are now facing murder charges following two separate attacks–including one which involved a 19-year-old male victim.
10. MS-13 Gang Attempted to Kidnap, Murder 16-Yr-Old Boy
Police in Suffolk County, New York, say they stopped a MS-13 gang’s attempt to kidnap and likely kill a 16-year-old boy. The attempt allegedly involved illegal aliens and Unaccompanied Alien Children, Breitbart Texas reported.
Plainclothes police from Long Island patrolling near Brentwood High School witnessed the gang attacking a 16-year-old boy and attempting to force him into a van, the New York Postreported. Officers moved in and arrested three MS-13 gang members and two affiliates.
11. MS-13 Orders Murder of Teen after Facebook Photo Post
Testimony revealed the gang drove him in a van to a deserted area on mountain roads in West Virginia, Breitbart Texas reported.
As the attack began, the gang leaders filmed the brutal beating and murder to send to MS-13 leaders in El Salvador.
Viera Gonzalez ordered four of his fellow MS-13 gang members to hold Henriquez down by his extremities.
“They all took a chance, one at a time, stabbing Carlos with the pocketknife.” Viera Gonzalez testified they stabbed him so many times, “you could see his intestines.”
