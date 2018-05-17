11 Animalistic Crimes Committed Against Americans by MS-13 Gang

When President Trump recently referred to MS-13 gang members as “animals,” the mainstream media, left-wing pundits, and Democrats were outraged by the statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Trump’s attack on MS-13 gang members, saying, “Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person?”

Multiple media pundits, including the Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin,defended MS-13 gang members against Trump’s “animals” remark, calling the statement “disgusting” and attacking Evangelical Trump supporters. Similarly, the Associated Press was forced to apologize for falsely claiming that Trump was referring to illegal aliens when he made the “animals” remark.

Meanwhile, Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the comment, as Breitbart News reported.

“When the MS-13 comes in, when the other gang members come into our country, I refer to them as animals and guess what, I always will,” Trump said at the White House on Thursday.

Here, Breitbart News rounds up the most animalistic, heinous, and vicious crimes committed against Americans by MS-13 gang members:

1. MS-13 Pimp Ordered Baseball Bat Beating of Underage ‘Prostitute’

Prosecutors in Montgomery County, Maryland, charged a known MS-13 leader for ordering the beating of a 15-year-old girl with a baseball bat who had been forced into prostitution. Two other Salvadoran nationals are also named in the case. Law enforcement officials said that Miguel Angel “Noctorno” Ayala-Rivera, a 24-year-old MS-13 member who illegally entered the U.S. from El Salvador, ordered his fellow gang members to beat a 15-year-old girl with a baseball bat. “Noctorno” reportedly pimped out the victim along with other underage girls, Breitbart Texas reported.

2. MS-13 Gang Beheaded Victim — Cut out His Heart, Say Maryland Police

A gang of 10 MS-13 members brutally murdered a Maryland man by stabbing more him than 100 times, beheading and dismembering him, and cutting out his heart, Maryland detectives say. The victim has yet to be positively identified and police are asking for help from the community, Breitbart Texas reported. Court documents obtained by ABC 7 News in Washington, D.C., reveal the brutal details of the ambush and murder allegedly carried out by an informant and nine other MS-13 members. The attack is believed to have been carried out by the gang in early spring this year, officers write in the Statement of Charges.