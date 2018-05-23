Americans Petition Trump: Sign Executive Order Mandating E-Verify to Stop Illegal Aliens Taking U.S. Jobs

More than 10,000 Americans have signed onto a petition pleading with President Trump to executively enact mandatory E-Verify, which would ban all U.S. businesses from hiring illegal aliens over citizens.
A White House petition is seeking to get another 90,000 signatures from Americans before mid-June in order to ask Trump to sign an executive order making mandatory E-Verify the law of the land.
The petition states:
U.S. Citizens should not be responsible to pay for the lives of illegal aliens and the services they use, including but not limited to education and healthcare. Likewise, businesses must be held accountable for hiring legitimate workers. Today, less than 3% of businesses participate in E-Verify because it’s voluntary. [Emphasis added]
Congress has demonstrated a lack of will to stop illegal immigration. Therefore, the President must use the powers granted him to remove the incentive for illegal aliens to travel to and remain in the U.S. unlawfully by eliminating their ability to secure a JOB. [Emphasis added]
Americans want the rule of law enforced NOW. This petition calls upon President Trump to immediately sign an executive order making E-Verify mandatory for all U.S. businesses, no exceptions. [Emphasis added]
