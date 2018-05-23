Americans Petition Trump: Sign Executive Order Mandating E-Verify to Stop Illegal Aliens Taking U.S. Jobs

U.S. Citizens should not be responsible to pay for the lives of illegal aliens and the services they use, including but not limited to education and healthcare. Likewise, businesses must be held accountable for hiring legitimate workers. Today, less than 3% of businesses participate in E-Verify because it’s voluntary. [Emphasis added]

Congress has demonstrated a lack of will to stop illegal immigration. Therefore, the President must use the powers granted him to remove the incentive for illegal aliens to travel to and remain in the U.S. unlawfully by eliminating their ability to secure a JOB. [Emphasis added]

Americans want the rule of law enforced NOW. This petition calls upon President Trump to immediately sign an executive order making E-Verify mandatory for all U.S. businesses, no exceptions. [Emphasis added]