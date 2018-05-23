Americans Petition Trump: Sign Executive Order Mandating E-Verify to Stop Illegal Aliens Taking U.S. Jobs

Washington, D.C.

More than 10,000 Americans have signed onto a petition pleading with President Trump to executively enact mandatory E-Verify, which would ban all U.S. businesses from hiring illegal aliens over citizens.

A White House petition is seeking to get another 90,000 signatures from Americans before mid-June in order to ask Trump to sign an executive order making mandatory E-Verify the law of the land.

The petition states:

U.S. Citizens should not be responsible to pay for the lives of illegal aliens and the services they use, including but not limited to education and healthcare. Likewise, businesses must be held accountable for hiring legitimate workers. Today, less than 3% of businesses participate in E-Verify because it’s voluntary. [Emphasis added]

Congress has demonstrated a lack of will to stop illegal immigration. Therefore, the President must use the powers granted him to remove the incentive for illegal aliens to travel to and remain in the U.S. unlawfully by eliminating their ability to secure a JOB. [Emphasis added]

Americans want the rule of law enforced NOW. This petition calls upon President Trump to immediately sign an executive order making E-Verify mandatory for all U.S. businesses, no exceptions. [Emphasis added]

Despite his support for mandatory E-Verify, Trump has been unable to get the Republican-controlled Congress to pass a number of his wage-boosting pro-American immigration reforms that would cut legal immigration to increase economic opportunities for citizens.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan has doubled worksite enforcement to crack down on businesses hiring illegal aliens over Americans, Breitbart News reported.

Already, these stricter immigration enforcement measures have opened construction jobs for women and have secured history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businessesblack Americansrestaurant workers, for overtime workers and high-paying, coveted white-collar jobs for American teenagers.

Industries flooded with cheap, illegal alien workers have driven Americans’ wages down significantly. Most recently, Breitbart News reported on a whistleblower’s claims that construction wages in California had gone from $45 an hour in the 1980s to just $11 an hour today because of illegal immigration.

