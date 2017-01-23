SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich has been suspended indefinitely from the program after posting a tweet Friday mocking Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron Trump.

A source close to the long-running variety show told the New York Times that Rich’s suspension is “indefinite.” The writer’s name did not appear in the credits of Saturday night’s episode, which was hosted by comedian Aziz Ansari.

“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” Rich tweeted on Friday, before later deleting the message and deactivating her Twitter account.

On Monday, Rich reactivated her account and posted an apology: “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

Rich’s tweet came as President Trump has sparred with Saturday Night Live over the program’s portrayal of him. Actor Alec Baldwin has played Trump on the show since shortly before Election Day, and even brought his impression of the president to a protest rally outside Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday. Trump has previously called the show “not funny” and a “complete hit job.”

NBC recently announced that Baldwin is set to host the February 11 episode of SNL, for what will be a record-breaking 17th time hosting the program.

This is not the first time Barron Trump has come under fire during his father’s transition to the presidency. In December, Rosie O’Donnell apologized to Melania Trump after sharing a video on her Twitter account that proposed the 10-year-old boy struggles with autism.

On Sunday, Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, defended Barron Trump from critics.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid,” Clinton wrote, adding in the same message: “Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

