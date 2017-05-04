Great Again: Miley Cyrus Gives Up Weed, Nipple Pasties for Latest Album

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has revealed she has quit smoking marijuana in preparation for the release of her next album later this year.

“This is crazy, but I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks!” Cyrus told Billboard in a wide-ranging interview for the magazine’s May cover story.

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open,” she says. “And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

Now 24, the “Wrecking Ball” singer says she is out of her “Dead Petz phase,” a reference to her 2015 album, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, for which Cyrus toured and sang on stage while wearing a unicorn outfit and a fake penis.

On her new album, Cyrus dedicates one song to Hillary Clinton — whom she went door-to-door for during the election — and recorded another for women in the workplace.

The Grammy-nominated singer, who initially supported Senator Bernie Sanders for president, has also apparently evolved politically, and says was inspired by her successful stint as co-host on NBC’s The Voice to reach beyond her close circle of “outspoken liberals.”

“I like talking to people that don’t agree with me, but I don’t think I can do that in an aggressive way,” Cyrus says. “I don’t think those people are going to listen to me when I’m sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?”

“I have to ask myself, ‘How am I going to create real change?'” Cyrus says, “and not just ­f*cking preach to the choir anymore.”

“This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a f*ck, but right now is not a time to not give a f*ck about people,” she said about connecting with people who have different political views. “I’m ­giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good — I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”

After the election, Cyrus posted an emotional video message to Facebook congratulating Donald Trump on his unprecedented victory over Clinton.

“Donald Trump, I accept you,” she said, “and this hurts to say, but I even accept you as the president of the United States, and that’s fine … because I think now I want to be hopeful.”

Cyrus’s new album, which is currently untitled, is due out later this year. On May 11, her fans can listen to “Malibu,” the first single from her latest 10-track effort.

