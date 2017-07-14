Stephen Colbert mocked Kellyanne Conway on Thursday’s The Late Show, calling the senior White House adviser “Satan’s trophy wife.”

Colbert criticized Conway’s use of paper signs during an interview on Fox News Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump against allegations involving his son, Donald Trump Jr., and alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia during the election.

“Last night, senior White House adviser and Satan’s trophy wife Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News and used a little visual aid to drive home her point,” Colbert said, before pulling out papers with the words “articulate,” “incriminate,” anticipate,” and “an inmate” on them.

“[Donald] Trump Jr. tried to articulate but that turned out to incriminate,” Colbert said. “See it’s easy to remember, it’s something even an idiot would anticipate and now he’s going to be an inmate. Just thought we’d have some fun with words.”

Earlier this week, Trump, Jr. released emails of conversations between him and British publicist Rob Goldstone about Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya and opposition research she promised to provide on Hillary Clinton. The emails led to further speculation that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the election.

Colbert’s anti-Trump coverage over the last year has brought the CBS host from third in the late-night ratings race and award show irrelevancy to top-ratings status and six Emmy Award nominations this year.

