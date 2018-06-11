Alec Baldwin: Trump Using North Korea Summit as Cover to ‘Fire Mueller’

Actor Alec Baldwin theorized in a recent radio interview with Howard Stern that he believes President Donald Trump will only ask Kim Jong Un to “say” that he is dismantling his nuclear program so he can “get reelected.”

Armed with the appearance of a political win, Baldwin insisted that President Trump will have what he needs to “obscure that he’s going to fire [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller.”

“You can almost see Trump’s people saying to Kim Jong Un’s people, ‘We don’t really care if you get rid of the nukes. Let’s just say you are,'” Baldwin told the SiriusXM radio host.

“It’s politics. Let me go home and say what I need to say to get reelected,” Baldwin theorized.

“It’ll be like Kubrick faked the moon landing,” the Saturday Night Live star explained. “As soon as you have the appearance of that feather in his cap, they’re going to fire [special counsel Robert] Mueller. I think [Trump] needs something, a win, to obscure that he’s going to fire Mueller.”

President Trump has steadfastly maintained that he has no intention of firing Mueller, going to far as to refer to such reports as “fake news.”

However, the 30 Rock star didn’t merely confine his thoughts to foreign relations. Baldwin also opined on domestic politics as well.

“I want the Democrats to have a smart opposition to keep them on their toes. I’d like to see the Republican Party get back to [Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) or Mitt Romney]. I’d like to think that this thing with Trump is a one-off,” Baldwin said, The Hill reports.

Baldwin’s desire to see Trump as a “one-off” may surprise some, considering that the Departed co-star’s career has experienced a revival based on his impersonation of Trump on Saturday Night Live — a fact that President Trump has never failed to remind Baldwin of, most notably on Twitter:

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin replied to Trump’s tweet, lamenting the loss of “decorum” one associates with the presidency.

“It’s odd because it just shatters all the decorum we have of that job,” Baldwin said in response to Trump’s tweet.

“There’s a mommy/daddy kind of thing people have about the president,” Baldwin told Stern. “They want to believe they’re a person like their parents — there’s rectitude, and they’re decent, and they do the right thing. We only have so many things we can do to read that person.

“We buy the presidency now — we vote for the president — like we buy gum or laundry soap. It’s all jingoism and all this marketing,” Baldwin explained.

Baldwin’s choice of a parental analogy could also be called into question given his own share of controversy on the topic. The Match Game host was once banned from seeing his daughter by a court order after he unleashed a furious string of insults at her when she was 11 years old. During a custody fight with the child’s mother, actress Kim Basinger, Baldwin grew enraged by his daughter’s decision not to answer his calls while she was living with Basinger.

Baldwin left his daughter an angry voicemail, saying, “You are a rude, thoughtless little pig. You don’t have the brains or the decency as a human being.

Baldwin later apologized for the incident.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn